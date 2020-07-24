Chinese Oil Giants Sell $56 Billion Worth Of Pipelines

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 41.29 +0.22 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 43.34 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 1.808 +0.023 +1.29%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 42.09 +0.12 +0.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.62 +0.38 +0.86%
Graph up Urals 3 days 43.95 +1.50 +3.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.68 -0.75 -1.95%
Chart Natural Gas 1 hour 1.808 +0.023 +1.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.62 +0.38 +0.86%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.88 -0.91 -2.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 34.47 -0.83 -2.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.07 -0.83 -2.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 41.47 -0.83 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.82 -0.83 -2.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 38.07 -0.83 -2.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 39.92 -0.83 -2.04%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 36.82 -0.83 -2.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.89 -0.39 -0.90%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 37.75 +0.25 +0.67%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 31.50 +0.25 +0.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 44.75 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 35.24 +0.22 +0.63%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.19 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 39.19 +0.22 +0.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 37.75 +0.25 +0.67%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 -1.00 -3.10%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.81 -0.83 -1.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 1 hour The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 1 hour Trump and his accomplices prepare huge cover up of the scale of the COVID 19 outbreak in the USA
  • 33 mins Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 41 mins Mask Disposal
  • 5 hours Donald Aced This Test
  • 20 hours Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 2 hours Sell Natural Gas Benefits to Grow the Market!
  • 2 days NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 1 day Is Biden neutered when it comes to effectively dealing with China ? Has Joe and Hunter's backroom deals with Chinese Communist Party owned bank that enriched them at taxpayer expense disqualified Joe ?
  • 5 hours U.S. natural gas at major disadvantage in Europe and China.
  • 1 day Study Claims Coronavirus Like a Bad Flu Season

Breaking News:

India’s Reliance Overtakes Exxon As Second Most Valuable Energy Firm 

China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning

China’s Hunger For Crude Is Waning

China embarked on a massive…

Why COVID-19 Won’t Completely Crush Brazil’s Oil Boom

Why COVID-19 Won’t Completely Crush Brazil’s Oil Boom

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Oil Giants Sell $56 Billion Worth Of Pipelines

By Irina Slav - Jul 24, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Chinese state-owned oil and gas majors have sold pipeline networks worth a total $56 billion as part of a government plan to restructure the nation's energy industry by setting up a separate pipeline operator.

Bloomberg reports that the assets were sold above book value, quenching investor concerns that the government could try to shortchange the energy giants. PetroChina, the report said, got 1.2 times the book value of its pipeline assets, and Sinopec got 1.4 times the book value of its assets.

The assets are being bought by the new state-owned entity, dubbed China Oil & Gas Network, or PipeChina, which was set up last December. The latest deal under this restructuring drive was only announced yesterday, for a natural gas pipeline that was the property of Sinopec. The state giant sold it to PipeChina for $457 million.

The purpose of PipeChina was to combine all midstream assets of the state oil and gas companies into a separate entity in order to make these companies focus more on their upstream activities. This fit in with the country’s plans to boost local oil and gas production in order to reduce its reliance on imports. According to analysts, PipeChina could be worth between $80 billion and $105 billion if it went public.

As part of the reform, China will also open up access to its oil and gas pipeline infrastructure to foreign and private oil and gas producers. The move is seen as the biggest energy reform in the country since 1998 when a restructuring round led to the creation of Sinopec and PetroChina.

“We see these announcements as positive for the companies as the valuations are market friendly,” Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. analysts said in a note quoted by Bloomberg. Following the deals, both PetroChina and Sinopec were likely to reward their shareholders with special dividends, which was more good news for said shareholders. The two will also receive minority stakes in the new company.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Canada’s Crude-By-Rail Exports Plunge To Lowest In Four Years

Next Post

New Social Distancing App Scores 500,000 Downloads In One Month

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year
Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea

Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com