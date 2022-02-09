China’s Hualong One Nuclear Reactor Design Purchased By Argentina

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.92 +0.56 +0.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.82 +1.04 +1.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.010 -0.238 -5.60%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.832 +0.039 +1.41%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.657 +0.032 +1.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 86.56 -1.81 -2.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.657 +0.032 +1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.32 -0.58 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.71 -0.65 -0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.23 -3.54 -4.03%
Graph down Basra Light 72 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 93.95 -3.10 -3.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.32 -2.83 -2.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 74.42 -1.63 -2.14%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 75.26 -1.96 -2.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.51 -1.96 -2.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.76 -1.96 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 87.66 -1.96 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 86.91 -1.96 -2.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.46 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 85.11 -1.96 -2.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.75 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.20 -0.34 -0.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.27 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.55 -1.96 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 28 mins China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 16 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 20 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 3 days Go long wheat futures before Putin takes Eastern Ukraine farmland .
  • 15 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate

Breaking News:

New Breakthrough Could Speed Up Nuclear Fusion Development

Lack Of Financing Weighs On Mexico’s Oil Industry

Lack Of Financing Weighs On Mexico’s Oil Industry

Mexico’s oil industry is facing…

Geopolitical Tensions Could Send Aluminum Prices Even Higher

Geopolitical Tensions Could Send Aluminum Prices Even Higher

Rising tensions between Russia and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Hualong One Nuclear Reactor Design Purchased By Argentina

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Feb 09, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Last week we wrote about the seeming technological advancement of China versus the US. This week we received two more indicators in the energy area supporting this theme. First in the UK yesterday, the government’s Office for Nuclear Regulation and the Environment Agency both approved a Chinese designed HPR1000 reactor as “suitable for construction in the UK.” This is the Hualong One reactor design. The Bradwell Power Generating Company Ltd. is a joint venture between France’s EDF and China General Nuclear (CGN). The proposed site for the two reactors is in Bradwell, England near the shuttered Magnox reactors. The French-Chinese consortium filed an initial application for these plants with the UK’s Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Development in 2016.

Earlier this month the government of Argentina and China National Nuclear Corp, the state owned power company, signed a contract to construct a Hualong One design reactor, called Atucha lll near Lima in Buenos Aires province. The press release clearly stated an $8 billion (US) cost estimate for the 1200 MW plant.

The Hualong One nuclear reactor design is a so-called third generation, gigawatt scale, pressurized water reactor. The only other modern reactor designs of this type are Westinghouse’s AP1000 and the French/EDF EPR (Evolutionary Pressurized Reactor). The Hualong One it seems was designed to compete both domestically and internationally with these two other reactor designs.

Argentina is not the first overseas location using Hualong One technology. Pakistan’s Karachi Nuclear Power Plants Units 2 and 3 both utilize this reactor design. Construction of these nuclear units began in 2013. Unit 2 entered commercial service in May of last year and unit 3 recently loaded fuel and is slated to go commercial next month.

We don’t think we need to remind oilprice readers that construction of these third generation, 1200 MW PWRs by Westinghouse and EDF have been problematic to say the least. Recent cost estimates out of Georgia for the Westinghouse designed Plant Vogtle approximate $34 billion (for two reactors). EDF has had numerous difficulties, delays and cost overruns at its two sites in Flamanville and Olkiluoto (Finland). If the Chinese can build their reactor and enter it into commercial service on time and within budget this would be an enormous plus for their international technological prestige—especially given the dismal performance of their obvious competitors.

Admittedly, an $8 billion reactor is better than a $17 billion reactor, and in that respect, the Chinese design has an advantage. We are not, however, convinced that a refinement of current big plant nuclear design is the best way to go. Still too much risk tied up in one facility. Build smaller better may make more sense.

By Leonard Hyman And William Tilles for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

New York Pension Fund To Dump Half U.S. Shale Firms From Its Portfolio

Next Post

Democratic Senators Propose Suspending Federal Gas Tax Until End-2022

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

 Alt text

Is The Energy Transition Moving Too Quickly?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com