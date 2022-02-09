New York Pension Fund To Dump Half U.S. Shale Firms From Its Portfolio

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.61 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.49 +0.71 +0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.013 -0.235 -5.53%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.825 +0.032 +1.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.652 +0.027 +1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 86.56 -1.81 -2.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.652 +0.027 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.32 -0.58 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.71 -0.65 -0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.23 -3.54 -4.03%
Graph down Basra Light 72 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 93.95 -3.10 -3.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.32 -2.83 -2.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 74.42 -1.63 -2.14%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 75.26 -1.96 -2.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.51 -1.96 -2.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.76 -1.96 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 87.66 -1.96 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 86.91 -1.96 -2.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.46 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 85.11 -1.96 -2.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.75 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.20 -0.34 -0.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.27 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.55 -1.96 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 38 mins China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 17 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 20 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 3 days Go long wheat futures before Putin takes Eastern Ukraine farmland .
  • 15 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate

Breaking News:

New Breakthrough Could Speed Up Nuclear Fusion Development

Why Belarus Is Becoming A Headache For Biden

Why Belarus Is Becoming A Headache For Biden

Americans may have forgotten that…

Low Oil Inventories Suggest Imminent Supply Deficit

Low Oil Inventories Suggest Imminent Supply Deficit

Global crude and product inventories…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

New York Pension Fund To Dump Half U.S. Shale Firms From Its Portfolio

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2022, 10:30 AM CST

The third-largest pension fund in the United States, the New York State Common Retirement Fund, will sell stakes and bonds in half the shale companies it is invested in, as it considers them unprepared for a low-carbon future, Reuters reported on Wednesday, quoting documents from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The fund, whose estimated value was $258.1 billion as of fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, will be selling stock and bonds in 21 U.S. shale firms, while it will keep its investment in another 21 companies in the sector. The divestment, valued at a total of $238 million worth of stock and debt, will include companies such as Pioneer Natural Resources, Hess Corp, and Chesapeake Energy, according to the material Reuters has reviewed.

Among the firms which the New York fund will keep are CNX Resources Corp and EQT Corp.

“To protect the state pension fund, we are restricting investments in companies that we believe are unprepared to adapt to a low-carbon future,” DiNapoli said in a statement sent to Reuters.

This could be good timing for the New York pension fund’s sale, considering that WTI crude oil was the second-best performing asset class in 2021 after Bitcoin, per Visual Capitalist data.

The New York fund said more than a year ago that it was undertaking a review of all energy companies that it was invested in, to assess their readiness for the energy transition and could dump those considered riskiest in climate-related investment.

“Those that fail to meet our minimum standards may be removed from our portfolio. Divestment is a last resort, but it is an investment tool we can apply to companies that consistently put our investment’s long-term value at risk,” DiNapoli said at the end of 2020.

In April 2021, the fund said it would “restrict investments in oil sands companies that have not demonstrated that they are prepared for the transition to a low-carbon economy.” The fund planned to sell all $7 million worth of equity and bonds in Imperial Oil, Canadian Natural Resources, Husky Energy, MEG Energy, Athabasca Oil, Cenovus Energy, and Japan Petroleum Exploration.

The fund’s exposure to oil firms is not large, but it could set a trend in divesting from oil sands and shale firms among other institutional investors, considering that it is the third-biggest pension fund in the U.S. after CalPERS and CalSTRS of California.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Mexico Energy Bill Could Stop U.S. Climate Plan

Next Post

China’s Hualong One Nuclear Reactor Design Purchased By Argentina

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

 Alt text

Is The Energy Transition Moving Too Quickly?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com