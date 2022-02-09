Democratic Senators Propose Suspending Federal Gas Tax Until End-2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.53 +0.17 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 91.45 +0.67 +0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.994 -0.254 -5.98%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.826 +0.033 +1.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.654 +0.029 +1.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 86.56 -1.81 -2.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.654 +0.029 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.32 -0.58 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.71 -0.65 -0.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 84.23 -3.54 -4.03%
Graph down Basra Light 72 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 93.95 -3.10 -3.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.88 -2.78 -2.94%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.32 -2.83 -2.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.17 -1.25 -1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 74.42 -1.63 -2.14%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 75.26 -1.96 -2.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 91.51 -1.96 -2.10%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 89.76 -1.96 -2.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 87.66 -1.96 -2.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 84.81 -1.96 -2.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 86.91 -1.96 -2.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 90.46 -1.96 -2.12%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 85.11 -1.96 -2.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.62 -1.88 -2.01%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 81.75 -0.75 -0.91%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 93.20 -0.34 -0.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 85.27 -0.99 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 89.22 -0.99 -1.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 88.00 -0.75 -0.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 91.55 -1.96 -2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day Putin Wants All The Farmland East of Dnieper River. Biden "minor incursion alright"
  • 48 mins China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 17 hours Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 20 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 3 days Go long wheat futures before Putin takes Eastern Ukraine farmland .
  • 15 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days World leaders reach landmark deal on a global corporate tax rate

Breaking News:

New Breakthrough Could Speed Up Nuclear Fusion Development

Is The Energy Transition Moving Too Quickly?

Is The Energy Transition Moving Too Quickly?

Rice University researchers warn that…

Guyana’s Oil Boom Has Been Amazing For Its Economy

Guyana’s Oil Boom Has Been Amazing For Its Economy

Guyana is in the midst…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Democratic Senators Propose Suspending Federal Gas Tax Until End-2022

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 09, 2022, 12:30 PM CST

Two Democratic Senators have introduced a bill proposing the suspension of the federal gas tax until the end of 2022, as many U.S. voters are concerned with the soaring gasoline and energy prices.

Senators Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), both of whom are up for re-election in the November midterm elections, have introduced a so-called Gas Prices Relief Act, which proposes a federal gas tax holiday until January 1, 2023, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing a summary of the proposal sent to it.

The federal gas tax has been $18.4 cents per gallon since 1993 and pays for the construction of highways and public transit projects.

According to the bill, onto which at least four other Democrats have signed as co-sponsors, the Department of the Treasury would need to transfer general funds to the trust fund collecting the federal gas tax proceeds to make up for the lost revenues on the gas tax, Associated Press notes.

“This bill will lower gas prices by suspending the federal gas tax through the end of the year to help Arizona families struggling with high costs for everything from gas to groceries,” Senator Kelly of Arizona said in a statement carried by ABC News.

“We need to continue to think creatively about how we can find new ways to bring down costs, and this bill would do exactly that, making a tangible difference for workers and families,” Senator Hassan said. 

Gasoline prices in the United States are now exactly $1 per gallon higher than they were at this time last year. According to AAA data, the national average price of regular gasoline was $3.469 a gallon on February 9, compared to $2.469/gal a year ago.

The Biden Administration is struggling with high gasoline prices—one of the most sensitive topics for voters ahead of the midterm elections in November, where the Democratic majority in Congress is at stake.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Hualong One Nuclear Reactor Design Purchased By Argentina

Next Post

New Breakthrough Could Speed Up Nuclear Fusion Development

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build

API Shocks With Very Large Gasoline Build
Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production
ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth

ConocoPhillips Worried About U.S. Oil Production Growth
Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Suggests Tighter Oil Market
EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply

EU’s Imports Of U.S. LNG Five Times Higher Than Russian Supply


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

White House Helpless As Oil Prices Climb Higher

 Alt text

The Global Gas Crisis Has Made American LNG Hot Again

 Alt text

Is The Energy Transition Moving Too Quickly?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com