China’s Crude Imports Jumped Nearly 9% In June

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.88 -0.32 -0.44%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins SellBuy 73.22 -0.21 -0.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins SellBuy 3.576 -0.020 -0.56%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.085 -0.004 -0.20%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.208 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -1.61 -2.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -1.61 -2.12%
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.94 +0.23 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 28 mins 70.15 -1.17 -1.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.208 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 8 days 72.62 -0.13 -0.18%
Graph up Murban 8 days 73.78 +0.19 +0.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 8 days 69.70 -0.10 -0.14%
Graph up Basra Light 8 days 75.51 +0.45 +0.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 8 days 74.12 -0.24 -0.32%
Graph down Bonny Light 8 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 8 days 74.16 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 8 days 74.45 -0.32 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.94 +0.23 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 57.44 -1.14 -1.95%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 59.87 -1.69 -2.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 72.37 -1.79 -2.41%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 73.77 -1.79 -2.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 69.97 -2.04 -2.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 67.62 -1.79 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 67.62 -1.79 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 70.12 -1.79 -2.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 71.87 -2.29 -3.09%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 67.97 -1.79 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -1.61 -2.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 76.83 +0.30 +0.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.32 -1.79 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 71.27 -1.79 -2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.27 -1.79 -2.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 -2.00 -2.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.50 -2.00 -3.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.46 -1.79 -2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day CCS: Carbon capturing and storage - the ground realities do not look promising
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 20 hours Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 24 hours Pipeline Rupture
  • 2 days Colonial pipeline hack
  • 20 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 3 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.

Breaking News:

Ship Explosion Rocks Dubai Port

OPEC+ Fails To Hike Oil Production, Delays Decision Again

OPEC+ Fails To Hike Oil Production, Delays Decision Again

OPEC+ much-awaited resumption of talks…

Oil And Gas Rig Count Jumps As Oil Nears 3-Year High

Oil And Gas Rig Count Jumps As Oil Nears 3-Year High

The number of oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Crude Imports Jumped Nearly 9% In June

By Irina Slav - Jul 07, 2021, 3:30 PM CDT

China’s crude oil imports last month rose by 8.81 percent month-on-month in June to average 10.54 million bpd, energy analytics provider OilX said in its latest monthly report, adding that the number was still lower than last year’s June average, by 2.45 million bpd.

What’s perhaps more interesting is that, according to the OilX report, China’s crude oil in storage has been on the decline. Since April, the report said, oil in storage, as calculated through satellite data readings, has fallen from 436 million barrels to 414 million barrels. The period coincided with the latest sustained rally in oil prices.

That Chinese oil imports were about to drop was clear a month ago. The country’s refiners ramped up their output a bit too fast as the economy began to recover after the pandemic hit and soon this ramp-up led to excess fuel supply and pushed their margins close to zero.

Beijing intervened, asking state-owned oil majors to stop trading their crude oil import quotas with private refiners. The government also reduced the second batch of crude oil import quotas for private refiners by as much as 35 percent last month, to a total of 35.24 million tons.

This would be enough to suggest with a high degree of certainty that oil imports may remain subdued for the net few months despite the drawdown in oil inventories. However, Beijing is also cracking down on private refiners and this, according to a recent Bloomberg report, could have wide-reaching implications for the local oil industry.

The crackdown began last month at a regional energy hub, with state investigators looking into allegations for tax law and environmental legislation violations. According to analysts, the crackdown could reduce independent refiners’ influence over the Chinese oil market and give more power in the hands of state-owned majors. This, in turn, could have long-term implications for Chinese oil imports.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Shale Races To Hedge Production Amid OPEC+ Uncertainty

Next Post

U.S. Shale Races To Hedge Production Amid OPEC+ Uncertainty

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Climb On Huge Inventory Draw
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant

Mega-Merger Creates A $5.7 Billion U.S. Shale Giant
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week


Most Commented

Alt text

It’s Too Late To Avoid A Major Oil Supply Crisis

 Alt text

Decade Of Chaos Could Send Oil To $130 Per Barrel

 Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of Punishing Big Oil
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com