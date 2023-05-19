China Steps Up Inspections On Old Oil Tankers

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.72 +0.86 +1.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.80 +0.94 +1.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.58 +0.59 +0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.589 -0.003 -0.12%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.589 +0.021 +0.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 71.16 -1.22 -1.69%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.589 +0.021 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.63 +2.05 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.81 +1.90 +2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.38 -0.36 -0.49%
Graph down Basra Light 535 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.59 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.15 -0.40 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.05 -1.31 -2.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 50.69 -0.95 -1.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 74.09 -0.95 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 72.34 -0.95 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 69.49 -0.95 -1.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 67.49 -0.95 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 76.44 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 65.79 -0.95 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.79 -0.51 -0.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.36 +1.97 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 3 hours Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

New Mexico Accounted For 50% Of U.S. Oil Production Growth In 2022

China Is Aggressively Expanding Its Influence In Latin America

China Is Aggressively Expanding Its Influence In Latin America

China has been aggressively expanding…

The Middle East IPO Boom May Have Reached Its Zenith

The Middle East IPO Boom May Have Reached Its Zenith

Saudi Arabia’s decision to postpone…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

China Steps Up Inspections On Old Oil Tankers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 19, 2023, 4:09 AM CDT

As the number of old oil tankers shipping Russian oil has soared, Chinese authorities in the Shandong province have increased the safety checks on old vessels arriving at the major oil import port of Qingdao, holding ships more than 20 years old at the port for weeks.

At least two old oil tankers, including one from Russia, spent nearly a month at the port of Qingdao, waiting to be inspected more thoroughly, Bloomberg reported on Friday, quoting sources familiar with the checks and a database of inspections in the Asia Pacific.

Last year, an unusually large number of tankers changed ownership in what analysts and shipping industry officials believe was a push from Russia to continue shipping large volumes of its crude and entities willing to profit from Russian oil trade in a sanctions regime. The ‘dark’ or ‘shadow’ fleet of oil tankers is growing to now include tankers not only shipping sanctioned Iranian and Venezuelan oil, but also increasingly larger volumes of Russian oil and products. 

Ahead of the December 5 EU embargo on imports of Russian crude oil, which was announced months before the implementation, hundreds of vessels—mostly older ones nearing the end of service life and bound for scrap—had changed ownership to companies not associated with the EU or G7, such as firms based in Dubai.  

China’s increased scrutiny of old vessels coincides with the surge of opaque trades and shipping practices after the price cap on Russian oil came into effect.

The number of tankers operating in opaque markets reached a record high in the first quarter of 2023, supported by Russian and Iranian trade, Vortexa said in a report last month.

Vortexa observed 125 tankers that switched from Iran and Venezuela to Russian trade and carried 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian crude in March 2023, a record high.

Shipping oil with old tankers without EU/G7 companies’ insurance is a disaster waiting to happen, shipping analysts and brokers say. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Just this week, the United States and several other Western countries plus Ukraine called for increased surveillance for cracking down illicit ship-to-ship transfers of oil, which have soared since the embargoes on Russian crude and product exports came into effect.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

ClientEarth Asks High Court To Reconsider Its Case Against Shell

Next Post

New Mexico Accounted For 50% Of U.S. Oil Production Growth In 2022

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

 Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com