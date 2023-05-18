Chances Of World Reaching Net-Zero By 2050 Unlikely: Exxon

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.53 -1.30 -1.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.57 -1.39 -1.81%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.26 -0.76 -1.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.549 +0.184 +7.78%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.560 -0.009 -0.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.25 +1.23 +1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 72.38 +1.97 +2.80%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.560 -0.009 -0.36%

Graph down Marine 1 day 72.58 -1.27 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 1 day 73.91 -0.96 -1.28%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.74 +1.42 +1.96%
Graph down Basra Light 534 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.81 +0.77 +1.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.25 +1.23 +1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.25 +1.23 +1.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.55 +1.21 +1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.36 +2.37 +4.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.64 +2.03 +4.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 75.04 +2.03 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 73.29 +2.03 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 70.44 +2.03 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 67.14 +2.03 +3.12%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 67.14 +2.03 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 68.44 +2.03 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 77.39 +2.03 +2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 66.74 +2.03 +3.14%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 75.79 -0.51 -0.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.36 +1.97 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Chances Of World Reaching Net-Zero By 2050 Unlikely: Exxon

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Chances Of World Reaching Net-Zero By 2050 Unlikely: Exxon

By Julianne Geiger - May 18, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

The likelihood of the world reaching net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050 is remote, Exxon said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission communication.

The IEA's 2050 Net Zero Emissions does not "meet the level of likelihood required to be considered in our financial statements," Exxon said, adding that the world is not on its way toward achieving net zero by 2050. Exxon also cautioned that cutting energy production to levels that fall below consumption would push energy prices higher, like in Europe.

The IEA has said that all new oil exploration would have to have stopped in 2021 in order to reach the 2050 target, and countries would have to ditch fossil fuels in favor of renewables.

"It is highly unlikely that society would accept the degradation in global standard of living required to permanently achieve a scenario like the IEA NZE," Exxon said, pointing out that by the IEA's own assessment, Net Zero 2050 is unlikely.

The statements were made in response to an Exxon shareholder proposal that would request a report on how much it would cost to abandon projects. The proposal is set to be voted on at the end of this month.

"The requested report clearly would not provide new, decision-useful information," Exxon said.

The proposal is also asking for Exxon to evaluate the ramifications of a worst-case oil spill offshore Guyana.

Despite the pushback from Exxon on the shareholder proposal and the IEA's zeal for its Net Zero scenario, Exxon's CEO Darren Woods said in March that the company's Low Carbon business has the potential to outperform its legacy oil and natural gas business within a decade, generating hundreds of billions in revenues.

Nevertheless, ExxonMobil scrapped its 14-year-old algae biofuels project in the same month due to the project's lack of economic viability.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

