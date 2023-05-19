ClientEarth Asks High Court To Reconsider Its Case Against Shell

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.41 +0.55 +0.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.51 +0.65 +0.86%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.99 -1.03 -1.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.599 +0.007 +0.27%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.597 +0.029 +1.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 71.16 -1.22 -1.69%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.597 +0.029 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.63 +2.05 +2.82%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.81 +1.90 +2.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.38 -0.36 -0.49%
Graph down Basra Light 535 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.59 -0.22 -0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.10 -0.15 -0.20%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.15 -0.40 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.22 +0.77 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.05 -1.31 -2.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.69 -0.95 -1.84%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 74.09 -0.95 -1.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 72.34 -0.95 -1.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 69.49 -0.95 -1.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 66.19 -0.95 -1.41%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 67.49 -0.95 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 76.44 -0.95 -1.23%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 65.79 -0.95 -1.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.53 +1.58 +2.17%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.79 -0.51 -0.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.36 +1.97 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.31 +1.97 +2.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 +2.00 +2.97%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.00 +2.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 23 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 7 hours Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

ClientEarth Asks High Court To Reconsider Its Case Against Shell

How A Cactus Inspired Scientists To Make Cheaper Hydrogen

How A Cactus Inspired Scientists To Make Cheaper Hydrogen

A desert succulent known as…

$70 Oil Creates Opportunity In Canadian Oil Stocks

$70 Oil Creates Opportunity In Canadian Oil Stocks

Canadian energy stocks have been…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

ClientEarth Asks High Court To Reconsider Its Case Against Shell

By Irina Slav - May 19, 2023, 3:05 AM CDT

ClientEarth, the environmentalist group that tried to sue Shell’s board of directors, will ask the High Court at an oral hearing to reconsider its decision to dismiss a case the group brought against Shell’s board of directors.

The organization took Shell’s board to court in February on allegations that the company’s directors were guilty of mismanaging climate risk and of breaching company law with their failure to devise an emission-reduction strategy in accordance with the Paris Agreement targets.

“Shell may be making record profits now due to the turmoil of the global energy market, but the writing is on the wall for fossil fuels long term,” a senior lawyer for the environmentalist group said, as quoted by CNBC, in February.

The High Court, however, dismissed the case on the grounds that the plaintiffs “do not disclose a prima facie case for giving permission to continue the claim” and that its allegations imposed specific obligations on company directors on managing climate risk, ESG Clarity reported earlier this month.

The lawsuit send waves across the industry since it was the first of its kind—company executives and directors have never been targeted individually by environmentalist organizations before.

The High Court judge who ruled on the case noted that although ClientEarth had made some valid points with regard to the risk Shell faces as a result of climate change, the allegation that directors mismanaged this risk was hard to prove.

There is no “universally accepted methodology as to the means by which Shell might be able to achieved the targeted reductions [to emissions]…this means that it is very difficult to treat what is said as providing a proper evidential basis for alleging that no reasonable board of directors could properly conclude that the pathway to achievement is the one they have adopted,” Judge Trower said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

U.S. Legislators Attempt To Ban Oil And Gas Exports

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Wind Power Has A Profitability Problem

 Alt text

$35 Trillion Needed In Transitional Technologies To Limit Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil & Gas In The Age Of Climate Change

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com