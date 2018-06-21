Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Brent Crude 12 mins 72.91 -1.42 -1.91%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.976 +0.011 +0.37%
Mars US 23 hours 68.41 -0.04 -0.06%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.48 +0.61 +0.85%
Urals 16 hours 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -0.52 -0.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.99 +0.40 +0.54%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.78 +1.43 +2.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.976 +0.011 +0.37%
Marine 2 days 72.28 +0.70 +0.98%
Murban 2 days 75.28 +0.70 +0.94%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.18 +0.37 +0.53%
Basra Light 2 days 72.48 -0.41 -0.56%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.93 +0.39 +0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 74.99 +0.40 +0.54%
Girassol 2 days 73.84 +0.40 +0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.48 +0.61 +0.85%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.61 -0.53 -1.32%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 38.21 -2.94 -7.14%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 63.91 +0.81 +1.28%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.86 +0.81 +1.25%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.96 +1.56 +2.87%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.71 +1.81 +3.49%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.71 +0.81 +1.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.96 +2.06 +3.50%
Central Alberta 2 days 56.71 +1.81 +3.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.32 -0.52 -0.69%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 62.00 -0.75 -1.20%
Giddings 16 hours 55.75 -0.75 -1.33%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.58 +0.09 +0.12%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 59.49 -0.68 -1.13%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 63.44 -0.68 -1.06%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 61.99 -0.68 -1.09%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +1.25 +2.26%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.98 +1.65 +2.25%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

Related News

China Set To Cut U.S. Oil Imports As Trade War Heats Up

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 21, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT

Chinese oil customers plan to reduce their intake of U.S. crude oil from September onwards to avoid a possible import tariff on American oil in China, due to the uncertain outcome of the current trade tensions, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing Chinese industry sources.

The heightened trade tension between the United States and China over the few past weeks resulted in China threatening to slap a 25-percent import tariff on crude oil and refined oil product imports from the U.S., if the U.S. imposes new tariffs on Chinese products, as President Donald Trump has said they will.

Chinese refiners, who usually order their U.S. oil cargoes three months in advance due to the distance for shipping the crude, have been cautious about booking American oil too far in advance—beyond September deliveries.

Chinese state-run giant Sinopec, Asia’s biggest refiner and China’s biggest U.S. oil customer, is keeping its typical volumes for July loadings, but can’t commit to bookings further out in time, a top trading executive at Sinopec told Reuters.

“Future purchases [from August-loading onwards] will depend on developments,” the executive noted.

China is America’s second-largest single oil buyer after Canada, EIA data shows. In two of the past six months for which U.S. export data is available, American exports to China exceeded the volume of U.S. exports to Canada—in October 2017 and in March 2018.

According to Sinopec sources who spoke to Reuters, China will not struggle to find alternatives to U.S. oil.

On the other hand, according to analysts at Wood Mackenzie, “the U.S. would find it hard to find an alternative market that is as big as China.”

Related: Why OPEC Won't Flood The Oil Market

China’s independent refiners have also been careful to book U.S. cargoes, although they are not the largest buyers and some of the U.S. crudes are not the best fit for the typical independent refinery.

China’s independent refiners—commonly known as teapots—don’t expect U.S. oil deliveries for the next several months, an S&P Global Platts survey showed on Thursday.

“The uncertainty generated from the China-U.S. trade war closes the door to the sector,” a Beijing-based crude oil trader told Platts.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

