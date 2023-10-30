China Sees Winter Peak Power Demand Surging By 12%

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.46 -3.08 -3.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.81 -2.67 -2.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.35 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.343 -0.140 -4.02%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.220 -0.093 -4.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 88.04 +2.39 +2.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.04 +2.39 +2.79%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Mars US 3 days 84.84 +2.63 +3.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.220 -0.093 -4.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 89.30 -0.44 -0.49%
Graph down Murban 4 days 89.99 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 89.24 -0.63 -0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 700 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 89.42 -0.65 -0.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 90.54 -0.41 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.60 -0.08 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 153 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.64 +2.33 +4.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 87.69 +2.33 +2.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 85.94 +2.33 +2.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 79.64 +2.33 +3.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 77.39 +2.33 +3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 77.39 +2.33 +3.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 80.84 +2.33 +2.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 86.29 +2.33 +2.78%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 78.54 +2.33 +3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 88.04 +2.39 +2.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.02 +2.33 +2.92%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.77 +2.33 +3.17%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 89.17 -1.91 -2.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.12 +2.33 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.02 +2.33 +2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.02 +2.33 +2.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 7 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

China Sees Winter Peak Power Demand Surging By 12%

American Oil Giants Boost Domestic Footprint As Geopolitical Tensions Mount

American Oil Giants Boost Domestic Footprint As Geopolitical Tensions Mount

ExxonMobil and Chevron announced major…

Siemens Energy Shares Crash 37% As It Reports Wind Turbine Quality Issues

Siemens Energy Shares Crash 37% As It Reports Wind Turbine Quality Issues

Siemens Energy shares in Germany…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Sees Winter Peak Power Demand Surging By 12%

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 30, 2023, 12:30 PM CDT

China expects its peak power demand could rise by 12.1%, or by 140 gigawatts (GW), this winter, a spokesperson for the National Energy Administration (NEA) said on Monday.

Generally, China is certain that its winter power supply is guaranteed, but shortages could occur in the Yunnan province and in Inner Mongolia, according to NEA spokesperson Zhang Xing, quoted by Reuters.

Previously, figures by the NEA have shown that the peak power demand in China was at 1,159 GW last winter.     

This winter, peak demand is expected higher, due to increased consumption in the second half of the year, including a hotter than normal summer.

China will continue to provide high levels of coal volumes to ensure stability in power supply this winter, according to the official.

China is relying on coal to avoid blackouts as the economy reopened after the Covid lockdowns. During the first half of this year, coal production, coal imports, and coal-fired electricity generation surged and offset a significant decline in power output at China’s massive hydropower capacity due to insufficient rainfall and drought.  

Chinese officials have also recently hinted that phasing out fossil fuels is unrealistic as oil, natural gas, and coal will continue to play a crucial role in global energy supply and energy security.

China is the world’s biggest consumer of coal and the largest importer of crude oil. Despite soaring renewable power capacity installations in recent years, China continues to consume growing volumes of coal, oil, and natural gas and continues to approve the construction of new coal-fired power capacity.

China is building or planning to build some 366 gigawatts (GW) in new coal generation capacity, accounting for some 68% of global planned new coal capacity as of 2022.

This is according to a report earlier this year by climate think tank Global Energy Monitor, which also found that China accounted for more than half of the new global coal generation capacity that came online last year.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

COP28 And Renewables Groups Seek Tripling Of Clean Power By 2030

Next Post

COP28 And Renewables Groups Seek Tripling Of Clean Power By 2030

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com