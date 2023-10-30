COP28 And Renewables Groups Seek Tripling Of Clean Power By 2030

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.57 -2.97 -3.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.93 -2.55 -2.82%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.35 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.341 -0.142 -4.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.225 -0.088 -3.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 88.04 +2.39 +2.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.04 +2.39 +2.79%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.60 -0.08 -0.09%
Chart Mars US 3 days 84.84 +2.63 +3.20%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.225 -0.088 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 89.30 -0.44 -0.49%
Graph down Murban 4 days 89.99 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 89.24 -0.63 -0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 700 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 89.42 -0.65 -0.72%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 89.83 -0.34 -0.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 90.54 -0.41 -0.45%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 91.60 -0.08 -0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 153 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 59.64 +2.33 +4.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 87.69 +2.33 +2.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 85.94 +2.33 +2.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 79.64 +2.33 +3.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 77.39 +2.33 +3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 77.39 +2.33 +3.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 80.84 +2.33 +2.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 86.29 +2.33 +2.78%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 78.54 +2.33 +3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 88.04 +2.39 +2.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.02 +2.33 +2.92%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.77 +2.33 +3.17%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 89.17 -1.91 -2.10%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.12 +2.33 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.02 +2.33 +2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.02 +2.33 +2.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wasting money down under
  • 11 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 7 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

China Sees Winter Peak Power Demand Surging By 12%

China Expands Central Asian Footprint With Billion-Dollar Agreements

China Expands Central Asian Footprint With Billion-Dollar Agreements

China is deepening its economic…

American Oil Giants Boost Domestic Footprint As Geopolitical Tensions Mount

American Oil Giants Boost Domestic Footprint As Geopolitical Tensions Mount

ExxonMobil and Chevron announced major…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

COP28 And Renewables Groups Seek Tripling Of Clean Power By 2030

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 30, 2023, 11:30 AM CDT

The world could fast-track the energy transition and cut carbon emissions by tripling global renewable power capacity to 11,000 GW and double average annual energy efficiency improvements by 2030, the COP28 Presidency, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the Global Renewables Alliance (GRA) said on Monday.

A report launched by the organizations and the presidency of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai next month offered policy recommendations for governments and the private sector on how to increase global renewable energy capacity to at least 11,000 GW while also doubling annual average energy efficiency improvements in the target period.    

“Tripling the deployment of renewable power generation and doubling energy efficiency are amongst the most important levers to cut greenhouse gas emissions,” COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber said in the report.

“I am now calling on everyone to come together, commit to common targets, and take comprehensive domestic and international action, as outlined in this report, to make our ambitions a reality,” said Al Jaber, who is also Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The key enablers to advancing the energy transition include infrastructure and system operation, policy and regulation, supply chains, skills and capacities, finance, and international collaboration.  

“Critically, these areas must be reinforced by low-cost financing and international collaboration. Working together to secure a livable future for all,” said Bruce Douglas, Global Renewables Alliance CEO.

Earlier this month, Al Jaber said that the oil and gas industry needs to invest more in decarbonization amid an inevitable phase-down of fossil fuels underway.

But he also said that “This industry can and must help drive the solutions. For too long, this industry has been viewed as part of the problem, that it's not doing enough and in some cases even blocking progress.”  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

PetroChina Posts Record YoY Net Profit Growth

Next Post

China Sees Winter Peak Power Demand Surging By 12%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages
The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79

The U.S. Plans To Buy 6 Million Barrels Of Oil For The SPR At $79
Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline 90% Complete
Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

Allianz Trade Says Oil Could Hit $140

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

 Alt text

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

 Alt text

Is The UK Giving Up On Solar Power?

 Alt text

Oil And Gas Still Drawing In Investors Despite Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com