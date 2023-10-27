Get Exclusive Intel
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Bulgaria's Controversial Gas Agreement Faces EU Scrutiny

Middle East Producers Cautious To Hike Prices In Tight Market

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Exxon Misses Profit Forecast Despite Strong Refining Business

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 27, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT

Record refinery throughput and higher oil prices raised ExxonMobil’s (NYSE: XOM) earnings for the third quarter compared to the second quarter, but the profit missed Wall Street expectations anyway.

Exxon reported on Friday earnings of $9.1 billion for the third quarter, compared with second-quarter earnings of $7.9 billion. The higher quarter-on-quarter profit was the result of strong operating performance, including record third-quarter refining throughput, as well as a higher crude price and industry refining margins. These factors were partly offset by weaker chemical margins, unfavorable derivative mark-to-market impacts, and trading timing effects that are expected to unwind over time, Exxon said.

Earlier this month, Exxon already announced it expects a $2.1 billion boost to its Q3 profits from higher oil prices and robust refining margins, only partially offset by a fall in profits in the chemicals segment.

In the third quarter, Exxon saw its best-ever third-quarter global refinery throughput at 4.2 million barrels per day.  

Exxon’s earnings per share came in at $2.25, missing the Street consensus of $2.37.

Following the results release, Exxon’s shares were marginally higher by 0.4% as the market opened, due to strong cash flows for Q3 and the dividend increase which was a penny higher than expectations.

Exxon, which has raised its annual dividend for 41 consecutive years, declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.95 per share, payable on December 11, 2023. The dividend was increased by $0.04 per share, or 4%.

Meanwhile, cash flow from operations was $16.0 billion for the third quarter, up by $6.6 billion versus the second quarter.

Exxon expects its full-year capital and exploration expenditures to be at the top end of the guidance of $23 billion to $25 billion “as the company pursues value accretive opportunities,” the supermajor said.

Earlier in October, ExxonMobil announced a deal to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock transaction valued at $59.5 billion. The implied total enterprise value of the transaction, including net debt, is around $64.5 billion.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

