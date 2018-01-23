China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 64.44 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 1 hour 69.96 +0.93 +1.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.091 +0.052 +1.71%
Mars US 1 hour 64.42 +0.90 +1.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 +0.41 +0.62%
Urals 18 hours 67.43 +0.74 +1.11%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.47 +0.08 +0.14%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.091 +0.052 +1.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 66.18 +0.35 +0.53%
Murban 18 hours 69.33 +0.40 +0.58%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.97 +0.46 +0.69%
Basra Light 18 hours 65.19 +0.91 +1.42%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.61 +0.47 +0.67%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.14 +0.45 +0.65%
Girassol 18 hours 69.69 +0.50 +0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.89 +0.41 +0.62%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 38.29 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 102 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 102 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 102 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 102 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 102 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 102 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 102 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 102 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 102 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.89 -0.09 -0.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Giddings 18 hours 54.75 +1.00 +1.86%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.70 -0.57 -0.82%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.42 +0.98 +1.71%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.98 +1.60%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.98 +1.60%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 60.92 +0.98 +1.63%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.25 +0.12 +0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build
  • 3 hours Elon Musk Won’t Get Paid Unless Tesla Does “Extraordinarily Well”
  • 4 hours U.S. Regulators Keep Keystone Capacity Capped At 80 Percent
  • 4 hours Trump Signs Off On 30 Percent Tariff On Imported Solar Equipment
  • 6 hours Russian Funds May Invest In Aramco’s IPO To Boost Oil Ties
  • 7 hours IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices
  • 8 hours China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports
  • 20 hours EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown
  • 1 day Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 1 day Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 1 day Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 1 day Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 1 day US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 4 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 4 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 4 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 4 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 4 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 4 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 4 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 5 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 5 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 5 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 5 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 5 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 5 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 5 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 5 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 6 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 6 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 6 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 6 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 6 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 6 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 6 days Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 6 days Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 7 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 7 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 7 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 7 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan

Breaking News:

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

This U.S. Lab Could Help Saudis Boost Crude Demand

This U.S. Lab Could Help Saudis Boost Crude Demand

Saudi Aramco quietly invested in…

Are Hedge Funds Pushing Oil Prices Too High?

Are Hedge Funds Pushing Oil Prices Too High?

Oil traders are incredibly long…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports

By Irina Slav - Jan 23, 2018, 9:48 AM CST Cheniere LNG

China has overtaken South Korea as the world’s second-largest importer of LNG, buying 38.1 million tons of the fuel in 2017, compared with 37.6 million tons for South Korea. The number-one importer of LNG is still Japan. This was a 46-percent annual increase in LNG shipments to China.

The 2017 import figures from China are set to rise further this year as Beijing intensifies its fight against pollution by replacing coal with gas and LNG. This urgency led to gas shortages in northern China in December, which swelled LNG imports and pushed prices on the nascent spot market higher for a while.

In December alone, China imported 5.03 million tons of LNG, customs data showed today, beating its November record of 4.06 million tons by 24 percent. The figure was also 35 percent higher than that for December 2016.

Total gas imports hit an all-time high of 7.89 million tons in that month, beating the previous record, booked in November, by 20 percent. This record-high import rate made for a fitting end to a year that saw natural gas imports into the country soar by 27 percent annually to 68.57 million tons.

Related: Trump’s Offshore Drilling Plan Is A Slippery Slope

The drive against pollution also pushed the country’s domestic gas production to a three-year high last year, at 147.4 billion cubic meters, up 8.5 percent on an annual basis.

These developments will likely turn China into a major LNG spot market swinger, Reuters’ Clyde Russell noted in a recent column. Based on historical data about seasonal demand patterns, Russell suggests that shipments of LNG to China might fall by as much as 40 percent from their December 2017 high, which will most likely weigh heavily on spot prices.

At the same time, China will not be the only factor affecting prices this year, he adds, noting the ramp-up at Chevron’s Wheatstone offshore project in Australia, and Shell and Inpex getting closer to launching their Ichthys and Prelude projects, respectively.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

EIA Weekly Inventory Data Due Wednesday, Despite Govt. Shutdown

Next Post

IMF Raises Saudi Arabia Growth Outlook On Higher Oil Prices

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Alt text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com