China Is World’s Number-2 In LNG Imports

|WTI Crude •11 mins
|64.44
|-0.03
|-0.05%
|Brent Crude •1 hour
|69.96
|+0.93
|+1.35%
|Natural Gas •11 mins
|3.091
|+0.052
|+1.71%
|Mars US •1 hour
|64.42
|+0.90
|+1.42%
|Opec Basket •2 days
|66.89
|+0.41
|+0.62%
|Urals •18 hours
|67.43
|+0.74
|+1.11%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|67.89
|-0.09
|-0.13%
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|67.89
|-0.09
|-0.13%
|Bonny Light • 18 hours
|70.14
|+0.45
|+0.65%
|Mexican Basket • 2 days
|58.47
|+0.08
|+0.14%
|Natural Gas • 11 mins
|3.091
|+0.052
|+1.71%
|Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices
|Marine •18 hours
|66.18
|+0.35
|+0.53%
|Murban •18 hours
|69.33
|+0.40
|+0.58%
|Iran Heavy •18 hours
|66.97
|+0.46
|+0.69%
|Basra Light •18 hours
|65.19
|+0.91
|+1.42%
|Saharan Blend •18 hours
|70.61
|+0.47
|+0.67%
|Bonny Light •18 hours
|70.14
|+0.45
|+0.65%
|Bonny Light • 18 hours
|70.14
|+0.45
|+0.65%
|Girassol • 18 hours
|69.69
|+0.50
|+0.72%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|66.89
|+0.41
|+0.62%
|OPEC Members Monthly
|Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices
|Canadian Crude Index •16 mins
|38.29
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|Western Canadian Select •102 days
|40.40
|+0.51
|+1.28%
|Canadian Condensate •102 days
|54.05
|+0.85
|+1.60%
|Premium Synthetic •102 days
|56.80
|+0.46
|+0.82%
|Sweet Crude •102 days
|51.45
|+0.75
|+1.48%
|Peace Sour •102 days
|48.05
|+0.65
|+1.37%
|Peace Sour • 102 days
|48.05
|+0.65
|+1.37%
|Light Sour Blend • 102 days
|52.50
|+0.66
|+1.27%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 102 days
|56.65
|+0.45
|+0.80%
|Central Alberta • 102 days
|50.15
|+1.11
|+2.26%
|Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|67.89
|-0.09
|-0.13%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •18 hours
|61.00
|+1.00
|+1.67%
|Giddings •18 hours
|54.75
|+1.00
|+1.86%
|ANS West Coast •5 days
|68.70
|-0.57
|-0.82%
|West Texas Sour •18 hours
|58.42
|+0.98
|+1.71%
|Eagle Ford •18 hours
|62.37
|+0.98
|+1.60%
|Eagle Ford • 18 hours
|62.37
|+0.98
|+1.60%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 18 hours
|60.92
|+0.98
|+1.63%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|53.75
|+0.25
|+0.47%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|71.25
|+0.12
|+0.17%
|Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices
Saudi Aramco quietly invested in…
Oil traders are incredibly long…
China has overtaken South Korea as the world’s second-largest importer of LNG, buying 38.1 million tons of the fuel in 2017, compared with 37.6 million tons for South Korea. The number-one importer of LNG is still Japan. This was a 46-percent annual increase in LNG shipments to China.
The 2017 import figures from China are set to rise further this year as Beijing intensifies its fight against pollution by replacing coal with gas and LNG. This urgency led to gas shortages in northern China in December, which swelled LNG imports and pushed prices on the nascent spot market higher for a while.
In December alone, China imported 5.03 million tons of LNG, customs data showed today, beating its November record of 4.06 million tons by 24 percent. The figure was also 35 percent higher than that for December 2016.
Total gas imports hit an all-time high of 7.89 million tons in that month, beating the previous record, booked in November, by 20 percent. This record-high import rate made for a fitting end to a year that saw natural gas imports into the country soar by 27 percent annually to 68.57 million tons.
Related: Trump’s Offshore Drilling Plan Is A Slippery Slope
The drive against pollution also pushed the country’s domestic gas production to a three-year high last year, at 147.4 billion cubic meters, up 8.5 percent on an annual basis.
These developments will likely turn China into a major LNG spot market swinger, Reuters’ Clyde Russell noted in a recent column. Based on historical data about seasonal demand patterns, Russell suggests that shipments of LNG to China might fall by as much as 40 percent from their December 2017 high, which will most likely weigh heavily on spot prices.
At the same time, China will not be the only factor affecting prices this year, he adds, noting the ramp-up at Chevron’s Wheatstone offshore project in Australia, and Shell and Inpex getting closer to launching their Ichthys and Prelude projects, respectively.
By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com
Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.