Chile Looks to New Tech to Bolster Natural Gas Production

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 78.87 +1.29 +1.66%
Graph up Brent Crude 39 mins 83.28 +0.75 +0.91%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.28 +0.24 +0.29%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 1.615 -0.044 -2.65%
Graph up Gasoline 36 mins 2.344 +0.039 +1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.28 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 116 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 36 mins 2.344 +0.039 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.67 -1.61 -1.98%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.38 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 820 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.52 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.28 -1.34 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.28 -1.34 -1.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.17 -1.35 -1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 273 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 58.33 +1.09 +1.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.73 +1.09 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 77.98 +1.09 +1.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 69.83 +1.09 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 65.58 +1.09 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 65.58 +1.09 +1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 67.58 +1.09 +1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 74.08 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 65.58 +1.09 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.81 +1.09 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.46 +1.09 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.75 +1.00 +1.50%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.79 -2.37 -2.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 2 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 8 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 10 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 11 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 11 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 10 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 11 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 11 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"

Breaking News:

Chile Looks to New Tech to Bolster Natural Gas Production

Red Sea Chaos To Have Limited Effect On LNG Prices

Red Sea Chaos To Have Limited Effect On LNG Prices

Europe and Asia are set…

The Race for Natural Hydrogen Is Heating Up

The Race for Natural Hydrogen Is Heating Up

Natural hydrogen presents a promising…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chile Looks to New Tech to Bolster Natural Gas Production

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 27, 2024, 4:30 PM CST

Chilean energy company Empresa Nacional del Petroleo, or ENAP, has signed a deal with California-based Upwing Energy—a gas tech innovation service company—to deploy a Subsurface Compressor System to enhance recoverability and production in the country.

The production gains expected to be reached could be as high as 200%., with natural gas reserves increasing by as much as 70%, a Tuesday press release revealed.

The technology centers around a subsurface compressor that is placed miles beneath the surface within the well. Compared to topside compressors, an SCS creates a lower abandonment pressure—the pressure level at which producers determine a well is no longer economically viable—and exerts a much higher drawdown on the gas, allowing for production at a greater flow rate.

Upwing Energy expects that the first unit will be operational on an ENAP well by the end of the third quarter this year, Upwing Energy President and CEO Herman Artinian told Oilprice.com on Tuesday.

The total number of ENAP wells that will employ this technology will be determined after the study of ENAP wells is complete toward the end of the year.

Chile has scant natural gas reserves, and as such, it secures most of its natural gas needs from Trinidad and Tobago through Shell in the form of LNG. Before its LNG terminals were built, Chile imported much of its natural gas via pipeline from Argentina.

The nation’s largest LNG terminal, GNL Quintero, began operations in 2009, and ENAP holds a 20% stake in the facility.

Chile’s energy mix is heavily weighted toward fossil fuels, with coal, oil, and natural gas accounting for 73% of the total in 2022, according to IEA data. Natural gas accounts for 14.1% of the country’s energy mix. While natural gas serves a substantial part of the country’s overall energy mix, it produces less than 20% of its total gas supply, and its domestic gas production has been declining for decades, dropping 37% between 2000 and 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Artinian said that Upwing is currently deploying its SCS technology at various well sites across the United States. “As Upwing continues its international onshore expansion, the company is eyeing offshore deployments with the support of major E&Ps,” Artinian told Oilprice.com.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Surprise Crude Build Weighs on Oil

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com