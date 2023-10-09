OPEC Says Oil Industry Needs $14 Trillion Of Investment By 2045

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.15 +3.36 +4.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.67 +3.09 +3.65%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.05 +2.93 +3.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.349 +0.011 +0.33%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.239 +0.047 +2.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.29 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.239 +0.047 +2.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 84.01 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 3 days 86.14 -1.69 -1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 83.80 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 678 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 88.44 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.68 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 131 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 61.89 +0.48 +0.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 84.94 +0.48 +0.57%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 83.19 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.69 +0.48 +0.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.29 +0.48 +0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 77.89 +0.48 +0.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 84.54 +0.48 +0.57%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 75.79 +0.48 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Chevron Shuts Down Israeli Natural Gas Field After Hamas Attack

Trafigura Sees Potential $12,000 High For Copper

Trafigura Sees Potential $12,000 High For Copper

Copper's price has seen significant…

Production Pauses Hit Tesla's Q3 Figures Harder Than Anticipated

Production Pauses Hit Tesla's Q3 Figures Harder Than Anticipated

Tesla's Q3 production and delivery…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Says Oil Industry Needs $14 Trillion Of Investment By 2045

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 09, 2023, 7:33 AM CDT

The world needs $14 trillion in cumulative investments in the oil sector by 2045 to ensure market stability and avoid energy and economic chaos, OPEC said in its annual World Oil Outlook on Monday.

The annual investments need to be around $610 billion on average, the bulk of which should go to the upstream segment, the cartel said, rebuffing calls for a halt in investments in new supply.

The cumulative investments in the upstream need to be around $11.1 trillion by 2045 or an average of $480 billion per year. Downstream and midstream requirements are estimated at a total of $1.7 trillion and $1.2 trillion by 2045, respectively.

“If these investments do not materialize, it represents a considerable challenge and risk to market stability and energy security,” OPEC said in the annual report, in which it also raised its long-term oil demand forecast to 116 million bpd in 2045, up by 6 million bpd from the demand for that year expected in the 2022 annual outlook.

“Ensuring that these investments are made and sustained is a key challenge and of utmost importance to the stability of oil markets and security of supply,” OPEC said in the 2023 outlook.

This year, upstream investment is set to rise by 13%, to $360 billion, but this will only bring capital expenditure back to pre-pandemic levels.

“Hurdles to upstream investment, or even calls to curtail investment, are not helpful in this regard, and raise the risk of supply shortfalls and market volatility,” the cartel warned.

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais commented in the foreword to the report,

“Calls to stop investments in new oil projects are misguided and could lead to energy and economic chaos.”  

“History is replete with numerous examples of turmoil that should serve as a warning for what occurs when policymakers fail to acknowledge energy’s interwoven complexities,” Al Ghais noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Copper Markets Set For Shortages In The Long Term

Next Post

Chevron Shuts Down Israeli Natural Gas Field After Hamas Attack

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected

Saudi Arabia May Start Unwinding Its Production Cuts Sooner Than Expected
JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

$100 Oil Is Bad For The Economy (And For OPEC+)

 Alt text

Michael Bloomberg Pledges Another $500 Million To “Finish The Job On Coal”

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com