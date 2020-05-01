Chevron Doesn’t Plan To Exit Venezuela

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 8 hours 19.69 +0.85 +4.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 8 hours 26.44 -0.04 -0.15%
Graph down Natural Gas 8 hours 1.882 -0.067 -3.44%
Graph up Mars US 8 hours 23.58 +0.94 +4.15%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
Graph up Urals 2 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 23.73 +4.19 +21.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 23.73 +4.19 +21.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 12.50 +3.06 +32.42%
Chart Natural Gas 8 hours 1.882 -0.067 -3.44%
Graph up Marine 2 days 21.26 +3.59 +20.32%
Graph up Murban 2 days 21.97 +3.53 +19.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 14.74 +0.11 +0.75%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 25.89 +1.38 +5.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 19.63 +0.05 +0.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 20.25 +0.74 +3.79%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 14.36 +1.95 +15.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 hours 14.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 24 hours 15.34 +3.78 +32.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 24 hours 17.84 +3.78 +26.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 24 hours 19.24 +3.78 +24.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 24 hours 18.84 +3.78 +25.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 24 hours 13.84 +3.78 +37.57%
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 13.84 +3.78 +37.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 14.34 +3.78 +35.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 18.84 +3.78 +25.10%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 13.84 +3.78 +37.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 23.73 +4.19 +21.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 16.25 +1.00 +6.56%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 10.00 +1.00 +11.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 10.67 +2.11 +24.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 13.73 +0.94 +7.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 17.68 +0.94 +5.62%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 17.68 +0.94 +5.62%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 16.25 +1.00 +6.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 9.000 +3.750 +71.43%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 22.42 +3.53 +18.69%
All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Chevron Doesn’t Plan To Exit Venezuela

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 01, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

Chevron is complying with the U.S. Administration’s requirements, but it is not winding down all activities in Venezuela preparing to leave the country, the U.S. supermajor’s chief executive officer Michael Wirth told CNBC on Friday.

“We intend to comply, obviously, with the requirements of the government, but we’re not actually winding down or leaving the country,” Wirth said in an interview with CNBC today. “We’re winding down certain activities,” he added.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered Chevron to start “winding down” activities in Venezuela in the latest increase in pressure against the Nicolas Maduro government in Caracas.

The U.S. government has granted Chevron a series of three-month sanction waivers to continue operating in Venezuela since it started to increase pressure on Maduro’s regime at the beginning of 2019. Chevron’s last extension for its Venezuela operations expired on April 22. On that date, the Trump Administration told Chevron it had to start winding down operations in Venezuela by the beginning of December 2020.

Commenting on the license to operate in Venezuela, Chevron’s Wirth told CNBC: “We don’t actually operate any assets in Venezuela, we are partner in two operations that are operated by another company.”

The 90-day licenses to operate in Venezuela have gradually limited what Chevron can do in Venezuela, the company’s top executive said.

The current license until December doesn’t require Chevron to leave Venezuela—it just restricts activity to a smaller set of allowed operations, Wirth said.

Chevron operates a joint venture with Venezuela’s PDVSA in the country that is home to the world's most abundant oil resources. Petroboscan, the joint venture, produced around 200,000 bpd as of October, with Chevron's share of this at 34,000 bpd. The U.S. supermajor holds a 30-percent stake in the venture. In March, the output of Petroboscan fell by more than 50 percent to 50,000 bpd from as much as 120,000 bpd just three months later.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Chevron Slashes Capex Again To Protect Dividend In Oil Price Rout

