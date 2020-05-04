Iran’s OPEC Governor Hospitalized

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 21.18 +0.79 +3.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 27.20 +0.76 +2.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.992 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 23.99 +0.41 +1.74%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 16.52 +2.16 +15.04%
Graph up Urals 5 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 12.50 +3.06 +32.42%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.992 -0.001 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 21.26 +3.59 +20.32%
Graph up Murban 5 days 21.97 +3.53 +19.14%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 14.74 +0.11 +0.75%
Graph up Basra Light 5 days 25.89 +1.38 +5.63%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 19.63 +0.05 +0.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 18.70 -0.26 -1.37%
Chart Girassol 4 days 20.25 +0.74 +3.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 16.52 +2.16 +15.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 15.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 16.28 +0.94 +6.13%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 18.78 +0.94 +5.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 20.18 +0.94 +4.89%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 19.78 +0.94 +4.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 15.28 +0.94 +6.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 19.78 +0.94 +4.99%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 14.78 +0.94 +6.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 25.22 +1.49 +6.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 13.03 +2.36 +22.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 14.34 +0.61 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.29 +0.61 +3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 17.00 +0.75 +4.62%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 10.00 +1.00 +11.11%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 23.36 +0.94 +4.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Metal flinging...
  • 7 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 9 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 11 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 59 mins Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 32 mins Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 47 mins The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 7 hours Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 3 hours Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie
  • 20 hours China's outlook from McMaster
  • 23 hours Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 13 hours Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 10 hours Private-equity firms fueled the US shale revolution with $125 billion. Now they face a reckoning of epic proportions as the oil market melts down.
  • 22 hours Corona Virus Truths
  • 22 hours Hydrogen Hurdles in Japan
  • 1 day Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."

Breaking News:

Venezuela Oil Exports Climb As OPEC Agreement Kicks In

Oil Pirates Have A New Favorite Hotspot

Oil Pirates Have A New Favorite Hotspot

The Gulf of Guinea is…

The Problem With OPEC's Production Cut

The Problem With OPEC's Production Cut

The OPEC+ production cut agreement…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran’s OPEC Governor Hospitalized

By Irina Slav - May 04, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT Iranian flag

Iran’s governor for OPEC, Hossein Kazempour Ardebili is in a coma following a severe cerebral hemorrhage, Iranian media are reporting.

The official, who used to be deputy oil minister and deputy foreign minister in the 1980s, was hospitalized on Friday, media reports said.

Bloomberg recalls Ardebili was first appointed governor to OPEC for Iran in 1985. The agency noted that the official is a close advisor to Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh and an experienced negotiator who plays a central role in the formation of Iran’s official position on various oil-related topics.

Ardebili was also instrumental in the recovery of the Iranian oil industry after the signing of the so-called nuclear deal that put an end to UN sanctions against the country, imposed because of its uranium enrichment program.

Regarding Ardebili’s current state, Bloomberg quoted an Iranian government official as saying his hospitalization was unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak. The OPEC governor had had serious heart problems that prevented him from attending the OPEC meeting in March.

Iran was one of the countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus, with total infections at more than 97,400 and the death toll at 6,203.

The country is also suffering under the double blow of low oil prices and U.S. sanctions targeting its oil industry, which is vital for its economy. Even in such a context, Iran is still exporting oil and as it surfaced last week, helping Venezuela repair its refineries, which are operating at very low run rates because of years of mismanagement. Venezuela is reportedly paying for the services in gold.

Iran is also shipping oil to Syria, despite sanctions against both countries, according to data from TankerTrackers.com. With China reducing its intake of crude from abroad amid the coronavirus epidemic in January and February, Syria may have become Iran’s largest oil buyer, at least temporarily.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Chevron Doesn’t Plan To Exit Venezuela

Next Post

Haftar-Affiliated Military Group Storms HQ Of Libya’s Brega Oil Company

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut
Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

 Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

 Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

 Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage

Energy Transfer Asks For Permission To Turn Pipelines To Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com