Carmakers Urge Trump-California Compromise On Fuel Economy Standards

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.09 +1.50 +2.85%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.38 +1.71 +2.77%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.336 +0.012 +0.52%
Mars US 22 hours 57.59 +1.21 +2.15%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.88 -0.16 -0.26%
Urals 2 days 57.85 -1.50 -2.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.19 +1.12 +1.90%
Louisiana Light 2 days 60.19 +1.12 +1.90%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.36 +0.38 +0.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 56.09 -1.05 -1.84%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.336 +0.012 +0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 59.24 -0.80 -1.33%
Murban 2 days 60.87 -0.50 -0.81%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.00 +0.05 +0.09%
Basra Light 2 days 62.00 -0.94 -1.49%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.18 +0.20 +0.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.36 +0.38 +0.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.36 +0.38 +0.61%
Girassol 2 days 61.65 +0.09 +0.15%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.88 -0.16 -0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.68 +1.06 +2.98%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 38.59 +0.36 +0.94%
Canadian Condensate 105 days 49.34 +0.91 +1.88%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 53.04 +0.91 +1.75%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 44.44 +0.36 +0.82%
Peace Sour 23 hours 42.29 +0.61 +1.46%
Peace Sour 23 hours 42.29 +0.61 +1.46%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 46.64 +0.91 +1.99%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 50.84 +0.16 +0.32%
Central Alberta 23 hours 44.59 +0.91 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 60.19 +1.12 +1.90%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Giddings 2 days 42.75 +0.75 +1.79%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.32 -1.69 -2.68%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.54 +0.91 +1.99%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.49 +0.91 +1.84%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.49 +0.91 +1.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 +0.75 +1.55%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 +0.75 +1.79%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.74 +0.91 +1.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 mintues My Rebuttal to: Trump’s Multi-Front War That Spooks Oil Markets
  • 10 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 14 minutes Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor
  • 4 hours Bloomberg : "Sunset for Oil Is No Longer Just Talk . . . Shell, at least, is putting its money where its mouth is. The supermajor is running down reserves and paying out cash."
  • 13 hours Climate Change Predictions Influenced By Social learning
  • 3 hours Ford Ready To Sell Russian Plants
  • 24 hours Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 20 hours Britain makes it almost 12 days with NO COAL
  • 24 hours ‘Fractured Basement’ Rock Formations: Hurricane Energy Produces First Oil from New Type of Field in UK North Sea
  • 1 day Democratic Candidate Race on Climate
  • 1 day We Are Better Than This
  • 1 day US Tariffs Looming - Many In Mexico Back President’s Approach
  • 4 hours As if we didn't feel guilty enough...now disposable razors!
  • 2 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 1 day Fear Is Spreading Among U.S. Stock Traders

Breaking News:

Carmakers Urge Trump-California Compromise On Fuel Economy Standards

Premium Article

‘No Trade Deal’ Scenario Keeps A Hard Cap On Oil Prices

View
X
China’s Demand For Gas “Almost Infinite”

China’s Demand For Gas “Almost Infinite”

China is anticipating almost ‘infinite’…

It’s Adapt Or Die For U.S. Refiners

It’s Adapt Or Die For U.S. Refiners

The U.S. downstream sector is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Carmakers Urge Trump-California Compromise On Fuel Economy Standards

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 07, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Cali flag

Seventeen major automakers, including GM and Ford, are calling for a compromise between the Trump Administration and California on the fuel economy standards through one nationwide broadly supported final rule, in order to avoid regulatory uncertainty and “an extended period of litigation and instability.”  

In a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, the major carmakers said that “What works best for consumers, communities, and the millions of U.S. employees that work in the auto industry is one national standard that is practical, achievable, and consistent across the 50 states.”

Last summer, the Trump Administration unveiled proposed rulemaking for rolling back Obama-era fuel economy standards. The proposed rulemaking is intended “to correct the national automobile fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions standards to give the American people greater access to safer, more affordable vehicles that are cleaner for the environment,” the Department of Transportation says.

The plan is fiercely opposed by California, which says that the proposed weakening of the emission rules is a “brazen attack” on clean car standards.

Negotiations between the Trump Administration and California broke down in February this year after the White House discontinued discussions saying that “Despite the Administration’s best efforts to reach a common-sense solution, it is time to acknowledge that CARB has failed to put forward a productive alternative” to the proposed rule.

In March this year, reports emerged that the White House pressured automakers to support the Trump Administration’s proposal to roll back fuel economy standards, but car companies are wary of the uncertainty as California pushes back.

In the letter to President Trump dated June 6, the major automakers said:

“We encourage both the federal government and California to resume discussions and to remain open to regulatory adjustments that provide the flexibility needed to meet future environmental goals and respond to consumer needs.”

In a warning to the Administration, the carmakers said:

“For our companies, a broadly supported final rule would provide regulatory certainty and enhance our ability to invest and innovate by avoiding an extended period of litigation and instability, which could prove as untenable as the current program.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

U.S. Tighten Noose Around Venezuela's Oil Industry

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo

US Forces Blow Up Three Oil Tankers In Syria Enforcing Oil Embargo
Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

 Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

Oil Erases Gains After API Reports Inventory Build Across The Board

 Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

Tanker Sabotage: Venezuela’s Crisis Worsens

 World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

World’s Largest Refinery Shuts Down Crude Unit For Up To A Month

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Battery Breakthrough Solves Major Electric Car Problem

 Alt text

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

 Alt text

Renewables Are Set To Outprice Oil & Gas By 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com