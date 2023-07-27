Carmakers Join Forces To Develop Fast-Charging Network For EVs

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.50 +0.72 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.57 +0.65 +0.78%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.64 -1.41 -1.64%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.625 -0.040 -1.50%
Graph up Gasoline 29 mins 2.915 +0.008 +0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.64 +1.45 +1.74%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 79.63 -0.85 -1.06%
Chart Gasoline 29 mins 2.915 +0.008 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.07 -0.60 -0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.35 +0.53 +0.64%
Graph down Basra Light 604 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.72 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.07 +1.03 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.64 +1.45 +1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 57 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 24 hours 58.38 +0.89 +1.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 24 hours 81.78 +0.89 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 24 hours 80.03 +0.89 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 24 hours 77.18 +0.89 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 24 hours 73.88 +0.89 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 24 hours 73.88 +0.89 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 24 hours 75.18 +0.89 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 84.13 +0.89 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 24 hours 73.48 +0.89 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.86 +0.89 +1.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.20 +1.65 +1.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.31 +0.89 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 +1.00 +1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.00 -1.00 -1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Carmakers Join Forces To Develop Fast-Charging Network For EVs

EPA's New Rules May Short-Circuit The Grid

EPA's New Rules May Short-Circuit The Grid

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency…

G20 Meeting Sets The Stage For Heated COP28

G20 Meeting Sets The Stage For Heated COP28

The upcoming COP28 summit in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Carmakers Join Forces To Develop Fast-Charging Network For EVs

By Irina Slav - Jul 27, 2023, 12:55 AM CDT

Half a dozen major carmakers are joining forces in a $1-billion push to develop a fast-charging network in the United States.

The push, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal citing unnamed sources, aims to remove one of the obstacles to greater EV adoption, namely the lack of sufficient numbers of chargers.

The WSJ reports that the companies taking part in the venture confirmed the plan, saying they intended to roll out 30,000 fast EV chargers across the country over the next several years.

These companies include Honda, BWM, Kia, Hyundai, Stellantis, General Motors, and Mercedes-Benz.

The first chargers in the new network should be installed and ready to go next year, the companies also said, in urban and highway areas.

Installing chargers along highways would be the trickier part of the venture—there aren’t always convenient electricity supply links for EV chargers along highways.

Lack of charging infrastructure has been recognized by the EV industry as a significant deterrent to more EV purchases but tacking this deterrent has been tricky: companies engaged in charger installation are not willing to risk their potential profits by building the chargers and then finding out there are not enough EVs to make them profitable.

The carmakers appear to have found a way around that stalemate to ensure their own future profits as they go all in on the EV bet. By building a charging network, however much it costs, they would probably motivate more people to buy EVs, with the help of the government, which is providing generous subsidies for such purchases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The subsidies won’t always remain generous, however. In some states, the money has already started to run out and this has had an immediate, and negative, effect on EV purchases. Such developments cast a shadow over the longer-term profitability of the industry despite strong government support.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Likely To Extend Oil Production Cuts

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com