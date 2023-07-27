New Report Sounds Alarm Over Critical Mineral Supply

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.44 +0.66 +0.84%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.53 +0.61 +0.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.45 -0.19 -0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.586 -0.079 -2.96%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.924 +0.017 +0.59%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.64 +1.45 +1.74%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 79.63 -0.85 -1.06%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.924 +0.017 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Murban 1 day 85.07 -0.60 -0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.35 +0.53 +0.64%
Graph down Basra Light 604 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.72 +0.70 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.77 +0.58 +0.69%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.07 +1.03 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.64 +1.45 +1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 57 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 57.53 -0.85 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 80.93 -0.85 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 hours 79.18 -0.85 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 76.33 -0.85 -1.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 73.03 -0.85 -1.15%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 74.33 -0.85 -1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 83.28 -0.85 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 72.63 -0.85 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.21 +0.90 +1.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.86 +0.89 +1.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.20 +1.65 +1.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.31 +0.89 +1.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.11 +0.89 +1.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 +1.00 +1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.00 -1.00 -1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 7 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

New Report Sounds Alarm Over Critical Mineral Supply

Heatwave Shows That Biden’s Better Grid Initiative Is Woefully Underfunded

Heatwave Shows That Biden’s Better Grid Initiative Is Woefully Underfunded

The extreme heat wave across…

IAEA Still Doesn’t Have Full Access To Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

IAEA Still Doesn’t Have Full Access To Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

New Report Sounds Alarm Over Critical Mineral Supply

By Irina Slav - Jul 27, 2023, 2:19 AM CDT

The future supply of several metals and minerals that are critical for the success of the energy transition is uncertain, threatening that success, GlobalData has said in a new report.

According to that report, the transition depends on the sustainable supply of these metals and minerals, including lithium, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earths.

However, most of these are not distributed evenly across the globe. Some of them are concentrated in challenging jurisdictions, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Finally, China controls most of the supply chains for these minerals.

China’s dominance over critical mineral supply chains is fast becoming a major source of worry for Europe and the United States as they rush to speed up the energy transition.

The two, along with friendly nations such as Canada and Australia, which also happen to be rich in minerals, have attempted to forge new supply chains for these critical minerals but starting from scratch means these chains would take years and even decades to build.

In the meantime, analysts continue to forecast a surge in the demand for these metals and minerals due to the expected equal surge in demand for EVs, solar and wind power installations.

“The successful adoption of green energy technologies is inextricably linked to the availability and accessibility of these essential minerals,” says Isabel Al-Dhahir, author of the GlobalData report.

“Without an adequate supply of critical minerals, the ambitious energy transition goals could face substantial delays,” she also said.

These warnings add to earlier ones made by mining and commodity trading majors about the prospect of shortages in some key transition metals such as copper. Trafigura, for instance, warned that copper supply on a global level is in decline and a looming shortage would jeopardize the transition push.

Lithium supply is also problematic because of its geographical concentration and the fact that China dominates lithium processing, just as it does rare earths processing.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Carmakers Join Forces To Develop Fast-Charging Network For EVs

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny

Secretive Indian Company Linked To Russian Oil Disappears Amid Scrutiny
Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Report: Govts Should Fold Bad Bet On EVs

 Alt text

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure

 Alt text

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com