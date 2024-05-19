Russia Loses Ground to China in Central Asian Trade

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 80.06 +0.83 +1.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 83.98 +0.71 +0.85%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.10 +1.05 +1.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.626 +0.131 +5.25%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.574 +0.036 +1.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%
Chart Mars US 198 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.574 +0.036 +1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.31 +0.95 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.92 +0.90 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 80.61 +0.65 +0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 902 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.56 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 83.46 +0.46 +0.55%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.84 +0.60 +0.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.30 +0.35 +0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 355 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 65.54 +0.58 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.89 +0.58 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 79.14 +0.58 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 75.24 +0.58 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 71.94 +0.58 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 71.94 +0.58 +0.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 74.99 +0.58 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 81.94 +0.58 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.34 +0.58 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.17 +0.44 +0.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 69.46 +0.60 +0.87%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 85.52 +0.48 +0.56%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.46 +0.60 +0.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.71 +0.60 +0.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.75 +0.75 +1.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 69.50 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.26 +0.61 +0.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 4 hours A question...
  • 5 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 11 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

WTI Challenges $80 Again on Strong Economic Data

U.S. Fast-Tracks $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine

U.S. Fast-Tracks $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine

The United States pledges an…

Tehran's Nuclear Threats Raise Global Concerns

Tehran's Nuclear Threats Raise Global Concerns

Iranian officials are increasingly suggesting…

North Korean-Iranian Military Cooperation Raises Alarm in the West

North Korean-Iranian Military Cooperation Raises Alarm in the West

Increased military cooperation between North…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Loses Ground to China in Central Asian Trade

By Eurasianet - May 19, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Kyrgyzstan's trade deficit with China totaled $4.141 billion in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Russia, once the dominant economic power in Central Asia, now lags behind China in bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan.
  • Kyrgyzstan's attempts to address the trade imbalance, such as cherry exports to China, are unlikely to make a significant impact.
Central Asia

Trade data for 2024 is showing that Kyrgyzstan has an unhealthy dependency on China, even considering a wide discrepancy in figures released by Chinese and Kyrgyz official agencies.

Bilateral trade turnover during the first quarter of 2024 totaled $4.815 billion, according to figures compiled by China’s General Customs Administration. The trade imbalance between the two countries was pronounced: according to Beijing, Chinese exports to Kyrgyzstan totaled $4.163 billion, while only $22 million of Kyrgyz goods and services made their way to China during the reporting period.

Kyrgyz first-quarter data offered a starkly different overall trade picture. On May 13, the Kyrgyz National Statistics Committee reported that the country’s total trade turnover with the outside world amounted to $3.7 billion. But the Kyrgyz statistics did confirm a catastrophic imbalance in bilateral trade in Beijing’s favor: while Q1 turnover with China totaled $1.63 billion, Kyrgyz exports stood at meager $18.8 million. 

There are few means at Kyrgyzstan’s disposal to address the trade imbalance. The K-News outlet reported in mid-May that Kyrgyzstan’s Agriculture Ministry agreed to ship 10,000 tons of cherries to China this year. But the value of those exports will hardly make a dent in Kyrgyzstan’s trade deficit with Beijing.

Russia, the erstwhile dominant economic power in Central Asia, now lags far behind China in bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan. According to the official Kyrgyz data, the mutual trade volume during the January-March period reached $611.5 million. More broadly, Q1 Kyrgyz turnover with the Russia-dominated Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which encompasses trade with Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Belarus, amounted to $868.4 million, just over 50 percent of China’s total for the same period.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tehran's Nuclear Threats Raise Global Concerns
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory

Russia Discovers Massive Oil and Gas Reserves in British Antarctic Territory
Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point

Aramco’s Q1 2024 Results: Saudi Arabia is at a Dangerous Tipping Point
Groundhog Day for OPEC+

Groundhog Day for OPEC+
Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound but a Breakout May Be Coming
Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines Redefined by Machine Learning

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com