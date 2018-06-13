Canada Needs New Pipeline To Compete Internationally

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 66.66 +0.30 +0.45%
Brent Crude 10 mins 76.54 +0.66 +0.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.956 +0.017 +0.58%
Mars US 23 hours 70.68 -0.20 -0.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.11 +0.15 +0.20%
Urals 6 days 73.76 +0.30 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.78 +0.18 +0.24%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.78 +0.18 +0.24%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.21 -0.53 -0.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.956 +0.017 +0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.33 +0.40 +0.54%
Murban 2 days 77.33 +0.35 +0.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 71.46 -0.15 -0.21%
Basra Light 2 days 74.36 -0.58 -0.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.03 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.25 -0.06 -0.08%
Girassol 2 days 75.15 -0.06 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.11 +0.15 +0.20%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 41.79 -1.15 -2.68%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.26 +0.26 +0.55%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.26 +0.26 +0.40%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 66.46 +0.26 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.56 +0.26 +0.45%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.46 +0.26 +0.46%
Peace Sour 2 days 56.46 +0.26 +0.46%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 61.71 +0.26 +0.42%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.76 +0.26 +0.42%
Central Alberta 2 days 57.61 +0.26 +0.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.78 +0.18 +0.24%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.75 +0.25 +0.40%
Giddings 2 days 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 73.05 +0.15 +0.21%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.31 +0.26 +0.43%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.26 +0.26 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.26 +0.26 +0.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.81 +0.26 +0.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.62 +0.26 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 15 minutes Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 2 hours Trump Renews Attack On OPEC Ahead Of Group's Production Meeting
  • 2 hours Democrats to reject fossil fuel donations
  • 2 mins Oil prices going down
  • 57 mins Tesla To Layoff 9% Of Workforce
  • 6 hours Saudis Preparing Assault on Yemen Port
  • 13 hours Iraq Doesn't Want OPEC to Pump More
  • 2 hours Toyota's Billion-Dollar Grab Deal
  • 1 day Amazon stronger than Seattle
  • 9 hours OPEC soap opera daily update
  • 3 hours Kenya squabbles internally over newfound oil
  • 10 hours ‘Lower for longer’ for the oil price is just taking a pause
  • 6 hours Epic Fail as Solar Crashes and Wind Refuses to Blow
  • 11 hours Australian businesses going renewable
  • 3 hours Kenya Ships First Oil from Landmark 2012 Discovery
  • 21 hours Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 5 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?

Breaking News:

Canada Needs New Pipeline To Compete Internationally

OPEC Lifts Non-OPEC Oil Production Growth Forecast

OPEC Lifts Non-OPEC Oil Production Growth Forecast

OPEC lifted it forecast for…

Microsoft Launches Second Subsea Data Center

Microsoft Launches Second Subsea Data Center

In a bid to reduce…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada Needs New Pipeline To Compete Internationally

By Irina Slav - Jun 13, 2018, 3:00 PM CDT Pipeline pieces

Canada’s crude oil production is growing, but pipeline capacity is not, and this is eroding the country’s energy industry competitiveness, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said in the latest edition of its annual Crude Oil, Markets, and Transportation report.

By 2035, CAPP expects Canada’s crude oil production rate to rise to 5.6 million bpd, most of this coming from the oil sands. That’s some 1.4 million more than what oil sands producers are extracting now, and there is already a shortage of pipelines.

In 2017, the association noted, Canada had a total oil supply, including crude and diluent, of 4.2 million bpd, and there was already insufficient pipeline capacity to carry it. By 2035, total oil supply will reach 6.2 million bpd.

The debate over oil pipelines is a heated one on both sides of the border, but Canada’s capacity shortage problems seems much worse. Two new pipeline projects were cancelled recently, including the Northern Gateway and Energy East, and another three that will alleviate the constraints are yet to begin construction amid strong environmentalist opposition: Keystone XL, Line 3, and Trans Mountain.

CAPP notes that these challenges are also undermining investors’ confidence in Canada’s energy industry. Judging by Kinder Morgan’s recent decision to sell the Trans Mountain expansion project to the federal government, there is a strong reason to worry.

Related: Venezuela Won’t Have Enough Oil To Export By 2019

In the United States, CAPP said, capital spending in the oil industry grew by 38 percent last year to US$120 billion. In Canada, conversely, capex fell to US$45 billion.

“The competition for capital investment in the global marketplace is fierce and Canada is losing. A lack of regulatory clarity, and the inability to see federally-approved pipelines get built, sends the signal that Canada is closed for business,” CAPP’s chief executive, Tim McMillan, said, adding that while Canadian producers struggle with lack of pipelines that is forcing them to sell their crude at substantial discounts to WTI, U.S. producers are ramping up exports to the same emerging markets that CAPP considers key for Canada’s oil sands producers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China CK Infrastructure Offers $7.8B For Australian Gas Pipeline Operator

Next Post

China CK Infrastructure Offers $7.8B For Australian Gas Pipeline Operator

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Prices Flat After API Reports Surprise Crude Build
Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

 Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Suppressed As API Reports Gasoline Build

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Trump Could Target Venezuela’s Oil Industry After Sunday Vote

Most Commented

Alt text

EVs Could Erase 7 Million Bpd In Demand

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Goldman: Don’t Bet Against Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com