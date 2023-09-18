California Governor Slams Big Oil For Lying About Climate Change

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.47 +0.70 +0.77%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.50 +0.57 +0.61%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 96.30 -0.05 -0.05%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.663 +0.019 +0.72%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.704 -0.005 -0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 90.92 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.704 -0.005 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 18 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 657 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 18 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 110 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 71.57 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 92.17 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 90.42 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 86.47 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 85.02 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 93.62 -0.14 -0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.39 +1.64 +2.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.74 +1.35 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 86.04 +1.64 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.75 +1.75 +2.06%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 14 hours Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 13 hours Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?

Breaking News:

Diesel Shortage Pushes Russia’s ESPO Crude Above Brent

Historic Strike Hits Big Three Automakers Hard

Historic Strike Hits Big Three Automakers Hard

The UAW union has initiated…

Oil Prices Extend Gains As Market Tightens

Oil Prices Extend Gains As Market Tightens

Oil prices rose in early…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

California Governor Slams Big Oil For Lying About Climate Change

By Irina Slav - Sep 18, 2023, 5:00 AM CDT

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, accused the oil industry of lying days after the state’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit against five Big Oil majors for downplaying climate change risks.

“The climate crisis is, after all, a fossil fuel crisis,” Newsom said, as quoted by Bloomberg, at the opening of Climate Week in New York City. “They continue to play us for fools. I’ve had enough and I’m sick and tired of this.”

On Friday, Newsom’s office posted on X “Big Oil has been lying to us – covering up the fact that they’ve long known how dangerous the fossil fuels they produce are for our planet. It has been decades of damage & deception. With @AGRobBonta , California is taking action to hold big polluters accountable.”

The “big polluters” referred to in the post include Exxon, Chevron, BP, Shell, and ConocoPhillips, Reuters reported. The American Petroleum Institute is also among the defendants.

The lawsuit alleges these companies had caused Californians billions of dollars in damages and its authors plan to create what they call an abatement fund to use for coverage of future damages, the Reuters report also noted.

On Sunday, Newsom called the damage already done “incalculable”.

The state of California has been at the forefront of the energy transition, sporting the highest fuel prices in the nation and also the biggest EV market. California is also a major electricity importer from other states and an oil importer, too.

Earlier this year, Governor Newsom signed a bill for the ban of internal combustion engine vehicles from 2035 in California, following in the footsteps of the European Union and the UK, both with their own ICE car bans in the works.

In comments on the lawsuit, Chevron said “Climate change is a global problem that requires a coordinated international policy response, not piecemeal litigation for the benefit of lawyers and politicians.”

“Its local courts have no constructive or constitutionally permissible role in crafting global energy policy,” a company spokesman also said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iran Expels IAEA Nuclear Inspectors

Next Post

Diesel Shortage Pushes Russia’s ESPO Crude Above Brent

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion

Saudi Aramco Cancels McDermott Contracts Worth $1.8 Billion
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?

 Alt text

IEA Claims Global Oil Demand Will Peak Before 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com