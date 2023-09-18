Oil Prices Extend Gains As Market Tightens

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 91.63 +0.86 +0.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.67 +0.74 +0.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 96.35 +0.26 +0.27%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.652 +0.008 +0.30%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.713 +0.005 +0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%
Chart Mars US 2 days 90.92 +0.61 +0.68%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.713 +0.005 +0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 18 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 657 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 18 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.70 +1.61 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 110 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 71.57 -0.14 -0.20%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 92.17 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 90.42 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 86.47 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 85.02 -0.14 -0.16%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 93.62 -0.14 -0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 84.52 -0.14 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 90.79 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.39 +1.64 +2.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.74 +1.35 +1.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 86.04 +1.64 +1.94%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.64 +1.64 +1.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.75 +1.75 +2.06%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 80.50 +1.50 +1.90%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 93.72 +0.68 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 11 hours Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock
  • 10 hours Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?

Breaking News:

Thousands Urge Biden To Stop New Oil And Gas Projects Ahead Of Climate Summit

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

Reports have now emerged that…

European EVs Rely On China’s Low Manufacturing Costs

European EVs Rely On China’s Low Manufacturing Costs

The EU criticizes China for…

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

There appears to be no…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Extend Gains As Market Tightens

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 18, 2023, 2:28 AM CDT
  • Oil prices continued to climb in early Asian trade on Monday, with WTI breaking above $91.60 and Brent trading at $94.74.
  • Falling crude inventories and the continuation of OPEC+ cuts have sparked an oil price rally that is showing no signs of slowing.
  • China’s latest stimulus measures have only added to bullish sentiment, with hopes rising that the Asian giant is set to get its economy back on track.
Join Our Community
oil prices

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Monday, extending last week’s gains amid expectations of an increasingly tighter market and hopes that China’s latest stimulus measures would revitalize the economy.  

WTI Crude prices were trading above $91 per barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, at $91.50, up by 0.85%. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, was above the $94 a barrel mark and traded 0.69% higher at $94.57.

Falling global inventories amid a tightening market with the OPEC+ and Saudi production cuts have supported oil prices in recent weeks.

On Friday, oil had its third consecutive week of weekly gains, lifted by the growing imbalance between demand and supply, and by China’s latest industrial output report, which showed faster-than-expected growth in August.  

One of China’s latest policy moves to jumpstart the economy has also made market participants and analysts more bullish on oil. Last week, China cut the reserve ratio for banks for a second time this year in a move to increase liquidity in the system. 

“China’s stimulus policy, resilient US economic data, and OPEC+’s ongoing output cuts are the bullish factors that support the oil market’s upside movement,” Tina Teng, a market analyst at CMC Markets, wrote in a note to preview market movements this week.

Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, commented on Friday that “After a third week of gains, crude prices are not seeing the typical profit-taking as the short-term crude demand outlook gets a boost from improving US and Chinese economic data.”

“The oil market is going to stay tight a while longer, but we might need to see a fresh catalyst to send oil to triple digits,” Moya added.

Portfolio managers boosted their bullish bets on crude oil in the two weeks to September 12 in response to the extension of supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia. The combined net long – the difference between bullish and bearish bets – in Brent and WTI jumped to an 18-month high, with buying led by the U.S. crude oil benchmark, said Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Truckers Grapple With Rising Diesel Costs And High-Interest Rates
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally

An Apparently Unstoppable Oil Price Rally
New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.

New Sanctions Heighten Tensions Between Turkey And The U.S.
Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.

Saudi Oil Production Cuts To Deepen Rift With U.S.
U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats

U.S. Discovers Lithium Deposit Bigger Than Bolivia’s Salt Flats
Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

Oil Prices Continue To Climb Toward $100

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com