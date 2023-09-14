Get Exclusive Intel
DeSantis To Highlight New Energy Proposal Next Week In Oil Country

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 14, 2023, 2:30 PM CDT

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is planning to reveal next week a new policy for energy as the presidential candidate travels to oil country.

DeSantis will visit Midland, Texas, next Wednesday on a fundraising trip, where he will unveil a new energy policy, a DeSantis campaign official said on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The speech is expected to touch on restoring U.S. energy dominance, the preservation of the American automobile, and environmental permit reforms.

What’s expected from the Republican candidate is more details on the candidate’s energy policy. One that calls for increased energy production—including natural gas extraction—as the nation continues to battle inflation, according to anonymous sources who were briefed on the Governor’s speech. DeSantis will also discuss a reinvented energy policy in the United States could have a positive effect on jobs, the economy, and national security through increased energy independence—a message sure to resonate with the Midland audience that is heavily reliant on the oil industry.

One major energy policy item that is likely to be included in the governor’s speech that is sure to be contentious is a promise to roll back President Joe Biden’s renewable energy policies, many of which were rolled out in the IRA.

A new Quinnipiac University poll on the Republican primaries showed that President Trump’s position inched up, while Ron DeSantis’s support wanted. Former President Trump’s support stood at 62% among Republican-aligned voters, up from 57% in August. DeSantis received 12%, falling from August’s 18%. The gap has continued to widen between the two candidates for months.

DeSantis found himself at the center of energy-related policy last month when he used his veto power to cut energy projects that would have granted Florida millions of federal dollars for heat pump, solar, and other energy-savings programs.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com



