Brent-WTI Spread Widens To Over $8 As U.S. Gasoline Demand Slows

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 96.70 +2.00 +2.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 24 mins 104.9 +1.72 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 106.6 +1.24 +1.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 8.727 +0.428 +5.16%
Graph up Gasoline 31 mins 3.382 +0.159 +4.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 18 mins 93.70 +2.40 +2.63%
Chart Gasoline 31 mins 3.382 +0.159 +4.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 26 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 26 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 26 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 238 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 26 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 26 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 26 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 107.7 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 71.73 -1.19 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 80.60 -1.65 -2.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 96.85 -1.65 -1.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 95.10 -1.65 -1.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 93.00 -1.65 -1.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 90.15 -1.65 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 90.15 -1.65 -1.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 92.25 -1.65 -1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 95.80 -1.65 -1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 90.45 -1.65 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 101.2 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 89.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 93.30 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 91.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 85.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 104.9 -6.17 -5.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 11 hours "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 3 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Brent-WTI Spread Widens To Over $8 As U.S. Gasoline Demand Slows

America’s Most Important Shale Patch Isn’t Going Anywhere

America’s Most Important Shale Patch Isn’t Going Anywhere

While new regulations may force…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Unchanged As WTI Slumps Below $100

U.S. Oil Rig Count Unchanged As WTI Slumps Below $100

The number of total active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Related News

Brent-WTI Spread Widens To Over $8 As U.S. Gasoline Demand Slows

By Tom Kool - Jul 25, 2022, 1:30 PM CDT

The spread between Brent crude oil prices and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hit its widest level in over three years on Monday, with WTI down more than $8 compared to Brent as U.S. gasoline demand falls.

Brent crude was trading at $104.8 on Monday 11:41 EST, while WTI was trading at $96.12, representing a spread of over $8 per barrel. 

Brent prices continue to be boosted by tight physical supplies, buoyed by Russia’s war on Ukraine and Western sanctions, as well as a looming European Union ban on Russian oil set to be implemented before the end of this year. 

In the United States, WTI is being pressured downward by lowering demand for gasoline, even as prices at the pump are easing slowly. 

Gasoline prices in the U.S. have dropped steadily over the past week. On Monday, the national average per gallon was $4.355, according to AAA, down from $4.521 a week ago, with analysts predicting prices under $4 in the near future. 

Last week, demand for gasoline saw only a slight increase, while U.S. crude oil inventory saw a large increase of 3.5 million barrels due to low demand. EIA inventory data from last week showed that while gasoline demand increased for the week, it was still lower than this time last year. At the same time, total domestic gasoline stocks increased. 

In a note cited by Reuters, OANDA market analyst Jeffrey Halley said that while Brent is outperforming due to tight physical markets, “WTI, on the other hand, is a domestic benchmark meaning that U.S. recession nerves seem to be more heavily weighing on its price".

In the meantime, analysts are anticipating that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday by three-fourths of a percentage point after June consumer prices gained 1.3%, notching 12-month inflation to an over-four-decade high of 9.1% largely due to the price of commodities. 

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

High Energy Prices Force One In Six German Firms To Cut Production

Next Post

Turbine Trouble Could Cause Further Gas Supply Shortages In Europe

Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years

Gasoline Prices See The Largest Drop In Nearly 15 Years
The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis

The World’s Third-Largest Economy Is Facing A Looming Energy Crisis
Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude

Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude
Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency

Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency
Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Biden Really Responsible For High Oil Prices?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

 Alt text

Why Is The U.S. Sending Its Emergency Oil Reserves To China?

 Alt text

Mining Industry Warns Energy Transition Isn’t Sustainable
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com