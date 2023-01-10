Brazil’s Energy Giant Cuts Natural Gas Prices By 11%

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.14 +0.51 +0.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.97 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.04 -0.35 -0.45%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.561 -0.349 -8.93%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.329 +0.036 +1.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 69.63 +0.86 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.329 +0.036 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.42 +1.86 +2.49%
Graph up Murban 1 day 79.32 +1.92 +2.48%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.37 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 406 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 79.38 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 79.81 +0.24 +0.30%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.74 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 77.57 +1.40 +1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 50.69 +1.30 +2.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 53.38 +0.86 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.78 +0.86 +1.13%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.03 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 72.18 +0.86 +1.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 68.88 +0.86 +1.26%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 70.18 +0.86 +1.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 79.13 +0.86 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 68.48 +0.86 +1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 76.19 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.00 +1.00 +1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 67.46 +0.86 +1.29%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.11 +0.86 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.25 +1.00 +1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.79 +0.86 +1.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 21 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 27 mins A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 11 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 14 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 18 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 18 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 20 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Energy Giant Cuts Natural Gas Prices By 11%

Can A Buyers Cartel Challenge OPEC?

Can A Buyers Cartel Challenge OPEC?

There has been a lot…

OPEC’s Oil Production Rises By 120,000 Bpd In December

OPEC’s Oil Production Rises By 120,000 Bpd In December

A rebound in Nigerian production…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil’s Energy Giant Cuts Natural Gas Prices By 11%

By Michael Kern - Jan 10, 2023, 10:30 AM CST

Petrobras will cut the price of natural gas for its customers by 11.1% from February 1 compared to the November-January period due to lower international oil prices and depreciation of the Brazilian currency, Brazil’s state-held oil and gas firm said on Tuesday.

Petrobras updates the price of natural gas on a quarterly basis and takes into account the price of the international crude oil benchmark, Brent Crude, as well as the foreign exchange rate for the Brazilian reais.  

Over the past three months, oil prices dropped by 11.9%. Meanwhile, the reais exchange rate depreciated by 0.2%, that is, the amount of Brazilian currency to convert into dollars increased by 0.2%, Petrobras said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the natural gas contracts effective from 2022 include a reduction of the pricing formula, from 16.75% of Brent price to 14.40% of Brent prices.

Petrobras noted that the final price of natural gas for consumers does not depend entirely on the company’s sales prices. It also depends on the portfolio of suppliers and the margins of each gas distributor, as well as federal and state taxes and consumer tariffs.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Petrobras currently has bigger problems than the updated price of natural gas. The company’s shares have tumbled since Brazil’s leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office last week. At the end of December, Lula picked his political ally, Jean Paul Prates, as the new chief of Petrobras. Prates had accused the current company leadership of driving Petrobras “off a cliff” by its singular focus on oil and gas and its meager attention to the energy transition. 

This week, Petrobras stepped up security at its refineries in response to threats of attacks on the infrastructure, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources.

The threats come as supporters of Brazil’s previous president, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed Brazil’s Congress, the presidential palace, and the Supreme Court this weekend. The riots first erupted following the narrow victory of President Ignacio Lula da Silva over Bolsonaro in October and have been going on since then.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Philippines Supreme Court Voids Major International Oil And Gas Deal

Next Post

Philippines Supreme Court Voids Major International Oil And Gas Deal

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast

Colonial Shuts Key Fuel Pipeline To The U.S. Northeast
Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO

Saudi’s Won’t Let Oil Stay At $75: Pioneer CEO
U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump

OPEC’s Second-Largest Oil Producer Issues Arrest Warrant For Donald Trump
Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

Germany Stops Importing Oil From Russia Via Pipeline

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Oil Slips On Large U.S. Inventory Build
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com