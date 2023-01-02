Petrobras Shares Tumble In Brazil Market Rout As Lula Returns

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 days 80.26 +1.86 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 85.91 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +2.44 +3.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 days 4.475 -0.084 -1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 3 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 399 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 4 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 12 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 days 57.15 -0.56 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 days 80.55 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 days 78.80 -0.56 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 days 75.95 -0.56 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 days 73.95 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 82.90 -0.56 -0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 4 days 72.25 -0.56 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 15 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 15 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 20 days Wind droughts
  • 15 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Tesla Delivers Record Amount Of Vehicles In Q4 But Misses Wall Street Estimates

Middle East Producers Cautious To Hike Oil Prices At Start Of 2023

Middle East Producers Cautious To Hike Oil Prices At Start Of 2023

As we head into the…

The Right Strategy For Oil Companies In 2023

The Right Strategy For Oil Companies In 2023

In a world where governments…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Petrobras Shares Tumble In Brazil Market Rout As Lula Returns

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 02, 2023, 1:30 PM CST

Brazil’s leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office on Monday and the markets responded with an instant rout, sending shares of state-run Petrobras tumbling further just days after a CEO announced plans that sparked an investor run for the exit.

On Monday, Lula promised high-level social spending, including an extension of the fuel tax exemption–both moves Reuters says will cost Brazil’s treasury some $9.9 billion a year in lost income.

Brazilian markets responded with the Sao Paulo stock market index shedding 3.24%, according to Reuters, and a 6% loss for Petrobras. The real currency saw its value shaved by 1.5%.

Last week, Lula picked his political ally, Jean Paul Prates, as the new chief of Petrobras. Prates had accused the current state-run oil company leadership of driving Petrobras “off a cliff” by its singular focus on oil and gas and its meager attention to the energy transition, Bloomberg reports.

Under Prates, the new goal of Petrobras is to become a renewable energy giant–a notion that has not gone over well with investors. 

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lula's inauguration speech has sparked investor fears that the new path will be highly interventionist, which the new president himself has indicated. In his first address to the nation, Lula promised more government intervention to promote economic development. Specifically, he mentioned that both Petrobras and the BNDES, the national development bank, should be driving the country’s growth. 

Lula’s return to the presidency sees him replace populist far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, whose administration was mired in controversy. Lula’s own government was brought down by massive corruption in Petrobras, which led to the impeachment of his hand-picked successor in 2016. Lula’s return sparks investors' fears not only of interventionist policies, but also of a re-run of the endemic corruption that crippled Petrobras. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

United Kingdom Stops Imports Of Russian LNG

Next Post

Tesla Delivers Record Amount Of Vehicles In Q4 But Misses Wall Street Estimates

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

U.S. Regulator Approves Restart Of Keystone Oil Pipeline
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Continue To Crash, While Products Build
Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor

Russia Considers A Crude Oil Price Floor
Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build

Crude Oil Sees Large Surprise Inventory Build
Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

Russia’s Oil Exports Nosedive Following Price Cap

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Shale Giant Pioneer Explains Why U.S. Drillers Won’t Drill More

 Alt text

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

 Alt text

What’s In Store For Oilfield Service Companies In 2023?

 Alt text

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com