Brazil Reports 6% Oil Output Decline In Q1

|WTI Crude •15 mins
|SellBuy
|62.94
|+1.03
|+1.66%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|SellBuy
|66.57
|+0.92
|+1.40%
|Natural Gas •15 mins
|SellBuy
|2.873
|+0.083
|+2.97%
|Heating Oil •18 mins
|SellBuy
|1.906
|+0.027
|+1.45%
|Gasoline •21 mins
|2.020
|+0.042
|+2.11%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|64.12
|-0.16
|-0.25%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 2 days
|64.12
|-0.16
|-0.25%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|63.94
|-0.27
|-0.42%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|63.22
|-0.41
|-0.64%
|Mars US • 15 mins
|62.01
|-0.23
|-0.37%
|Gasoline • 21 mins
|2.020
|+0.042
|+2.11%
|Marine •2 days
|62.29
|-0.60
|-0.95%
|Murban •2 days
|63.01
|-0.63
|-0.99%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|60.21
|-0.26
|-0.43%
|Basra Light •2 days
|64.52
|-0.86
|-1.32%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|64.12
|-0.50
|-0.77%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|63.94
|-0.27
|-0.42%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|63.94
|-0.27
|-0.42%
|Girassol • 2 days
|64.27
|-0.43
|-0.66%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|63.22
|-0.41
|-0.64%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|49.51
|-0.20
|-0.40%
|Western Canadian Select •15 hours
|49.26
|-0.23
|-0.46%
|Canadian Condensate •15 hours
|60.91
|-0.23
|-0.38%
|Premium Synthetic •15 hours
|62.31
|-0.23
|-0.37%
|Sweet Crude •15 hours
|57.01
|-0.23
|-0.40%
|Peace Sour •15 hours
|56.66
|-0.23
|-0.40%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 15 hours
|56.66
|-0.23
|-0.40%
|Light Sour Blend • 15 hours
|57.51
|-0.23
|-0.40%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 15 hours
|60.91
|-0.23
|-0.38%
|Central Alberta • 15 hours
|56.66
|-0.23
|-0.40%
|Louisiana Light •2 days
|64.12
|-0.16
|-0.25%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •16 hours
|59.25
|+1.00
|+1.72%
|Giddings •16 hours
|53.00
|+1.00
|+1.92%
|ANS West Coast •5 days
|65.47
|+0.51
|+0.79%
|West Texas Sour •16 hours
|56.89
|+1.03
|+1.84%
|Eagle Ford •16 hours
|60.84
|+1.03
|+1.72%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 16 hours
|60.84
|+1.03
|+1.72%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 16 hours
|59.25
|+1.00
|+1.72%
|Kansas Common • 2 days
|52.25
|-0.25
|-0.48%
|Buena Vista • 2 days
|68.25
|+3.82
|+5.93%
China is moving fast to…
A possible new wave of…
Crude oil production in Brazil averaged 2.8 million barrels daily in the first quarter of 2021, the country’s National Petroleum Agency reported, as quoted by Reuters. This was down 6 percent on the first quarter of 2020, the report said.
The output of state-owned Petrobras fell by 5 percent on the year in the first quarter of 2021, to 2.1 million bpd. The state major produces some 75 percent of Brazil’s total oil output.
Last year, Brazil became one of the very few winners from the pandemic and the crisis it caused on oil markets. The country became the third-largest oil supplier to China, which recovered pretty quickly from the worst of the pandemic. Unlike virtually every other exporter of crude, Brazil boosted its shipments abroad during the first half of 2020 thanks to China’s oil appetite.
As a result, Petrobras said it planned to boost production this year, to some 3.12 million bpd by December, the company said last October. It might have to revise these plans, however, in light of supply trends on the global markets.
Earlier this year, Iran began to ramp up its crude oil production in anticipation of the U.S. lifting sanctions on Tehran. This has yet to happen, but in the meantime, Iran is increasing its exports to China. As a result, other big suppliers to the world’s largest oil importer had to reduce their prices to stay in the game.
Even with such setbacks, Brazil remains one of the hottest spots in global oil. With billions of barrels yet untapped in its notorious presalt zone offshore, Brazil has attracted a lot of attention from Big Oil. The country is seen as one of the main drivers of future offshore oil production along with tiny Guyana. Drilling activity in both is expected to rise by about 10 percent both this year and next.
By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.