Tanker Collision Off Major Chinese Hub Causes Million Barrel Oil Spill

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 62.37 +0.46 +0.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 65.98 +0.33 +0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.850 +0.060 +2.15%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.895 +0.016 +0.87%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.006 +0.028 +1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 63.94 -0.27 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 63.63 +0.57 +0.90%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 62.01 -0.23 -0.37%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.006 +0.028 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 62.29 -0.60 -0.95%
Graph down Murban 1 day 63.01 -0.63 -0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 60.21 -0.26 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 64.52 -0.86 -1.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 64.12 -0.50 -0.77%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 63.94 -0.27 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 63.94 -0.27 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 1 day 64.27 -0.43 -0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 63.63 +0.57 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 49.51 -0.20 -0.40%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.26 -0.23 -0.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 60.91 -0.23 -0.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 62.31 -0.23 -0.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 57.01 -0.23 -0.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 57.51 -0.23 -0.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 60.91 -0.23 -0.38%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 56.66 -0.23 -0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 64.28 +0.73 +1.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.25 -2.25 -3.72%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 52.00 -2.25 -4.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 64.96 -1.66 -2.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 55.86 -0.23 -0.41%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 59.81 -0.23 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 59.81 -0.23 -0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.25 -2.25 -3.72%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 52.50 +0.75 +1.45%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 64.43 -3.34 -4.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 20 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 hours Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 2 days Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 24 hours British Government to Save a Major Oil Refinery from Insolvency - a victim of aviation crisis due to the pandemic
  • 3 days .
  • 1 day Liquid Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Tanker Collision Off Major Chinese Hub Causes Million Barrel Oil Spill

Get Ready For Big Oil’s Most Important Earnings Season Ever

Get Ready For Big Oil’s Most Important Earnings Season Ever

Earnings season has begun in…

Natural Gas Prices Jump On Smaller-Than-Expected U.S. Inventory Build

Natural Gas Prices Jump On Smaller-Than-Expected U.S. Inventory Build

The U.S. benchmark natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tanker Collision Off Major Chinese Hub Causes Million Barrel Oil Spill

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 27, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

A tanker spilled oil into the Yellow Sea offshore the Qingdao port in China on Tuesday after a bulk carrier collided with the A Symphony Suezmax tanker, Goodwood Ship Management, the manager of the tanker, told Reuters.

The potential damage is a million barrels spilled.

Apart from potentially causing environmental damage, the collision and the oil spill could delay operations at the Qingdao port, the key oil-receiving hub in the Shandong province, home to most of the independent refiners in China.

According to Goodwood Ship Management, the bulk carrier Sea Justice collided with the oil tanker which was anchored at Qingdao.

“The force of the impact on the forward port side caused a breach in way of No. 2 Port ballast tank, with a quantity of oil lost into the ocean. All of the crew have since been accounted for, and there are no injuries,” Goodwood Ship Management told Reuters via email.

On Twitter, Suezmax Daily shared two photos of the breached hull of the vessel.

Reports of the A Symphony #Suezmax having a breach of double hull outside Qingdao. Info is circulating fast so checking the validity. #oil #oott #shipping #freight pic.twitter.com/MZZN2TDNmd

Vessels close to the site of the collision are instructed to keep a distance of at least 10 nautical miles (11.5 miles) away from the area, Bloomberg quoted China’s maritime safety agency as saying in an alert. 

Containment and clean-up operations for the oil spill are being delayed by poor visibility that has closed the port of Qingdao. 

Authorities are still at the stage of emergency response and have not yet evaluated the pollution level or the damage the spill has caused or could further cause to the sea, an official at the Maritime Safety Administration told Bloomberg.

An official at a Qingdao-based shipping agency told Argus that the incident appears to have had no impact on the schedule for vessel arrivals at the port.

The port Qingdao is a major crude oil import terminal, and a key import hub for the independent refiners—the so-called ‘teapots’—which account for more than one-fifth of all crude oil imports of China, the world’s top oil importer.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Concerned About India’s Oil Demand

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales

U.S. Cancels All Q2 Oil, Gas Lease Sales
Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure Following Large Gasoline Build
Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch

Billionaire Trader: Seismic Shift Is Taking Place In Houston Oil Patch
Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular

Shock Of The Week: Poll Reveals U.S. Pipelines Aren’t Actually Unpopular
Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build

Oil Prices Under Pressure As API Reports Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Is Russia About To Invade Ukraine?

 Alt text

WoodMac: Oil Prices Could Drop To $10 In 2050

 Alt text

Why Is There So Much Hype About Hydrogen

 Alt text

France Pushes To Make Nuclear Power Mainstream In Europe
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com