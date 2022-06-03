Ukraine Could Shut Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant If It Loses Control

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 118.9 +2.00 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 121.1 +3.48 +2.96%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 8.523 +0.038 +0.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 15 mins 4.280 +0.072 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%
Chart Mars US 13 mins 113.3 +1.65 +1.48%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 4.252 +0.061 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.8 -3.56 -3.17%
Graph down Murban 2 days 111.7 -4.08 -3.52%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 113.9 -1.10 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 186 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 123.7 -1.09 -0.87%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 124.2 -0.54 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 3 days 120.3 +0.11 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.6 -2.45 -2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.40 -0.13 -0.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 102.8 +1.61 +1.59%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 119.0 +1.61 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 117.3 +1.61 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 115.2 +1.61 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 112.3 +1.61 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 114.4 +1.61 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 118.0 +1.61 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 112.6 +1.61 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 118.7 +1.62 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 119.4 -1.19 -0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 110.8 +1.61 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 114.8 +1.61 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 113.3 +1.50 +1.34%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 107.0 +1.50 +1.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 +0.61 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 mins ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 16 hours "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 7 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Qatar LNG Output Falls As Desperate Market In Crisis Begs For More

EU Will Not Decide On Gas Price Cap At This Week’s Summit

EU Will Not Decide On Gas Price Cap At This Week’s Summit

The leaders of the European…

How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?

How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?

Investors are now trying to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Ukraine Could Shut Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant If It Loses Control

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 03, 2022, 9:30 AM CDT

If Ukraine loses operational control at Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, currently occupied by Russian forces, Kyiv would consider shutting down the power plant, Yuriy Boyko, an adviser to the Ukrainian prime minister, said on Thursday.

Ukraine could consider turning off the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant at the slightest threat that it could lose operational control, Interfax news agency quoted the official as saying.

Russian forces have occupied the Zaporizhzhia power plant, which has typically generated around 20 percent of Ukraine’s total electricity.

In the early days of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia shelled the Zaporizhzhia power plant, Europe’s largest, creating concerns about a nuclear disaster ten times bigger than Chernobyl. 

Ukrainian staff are still operating the Zaporizhzhia power plant, but there are Russian occupying forces on the ground. Russia has also sent its own nuclear power experts to monitor the work of the Ukrainian staff.

“As long as the control commands are executed and the site maintains the regime, we are not stopping. But we are also looking at a scenario in which the station could move completely out of control and we stop it,” the Ukrainian official said today.  

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), continues his efforts to organize an IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhya NPP “to carry out important nuclear safety, security and safeguards activities at this site in the country’s south,” the IAEA said in its latest update on the situation in Ukraine earlier this week.  

“Ukraine separately informed the IAEA today that there had been no significant developments related to nuclear safety and security in the country over the past 24 hours,” the agency said on Tuesday.

Ukraine also told the IAEA that eight of its nuclear reactors are currently connected to the grid, including two at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, three at the Rivne NPP, two at the South Ukraine NPP, and one at the Khmelnytskyy NPP. The seven other reactors are shut down for regular maintenance or held in reserve.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Brazil Moves Closer To Petrobras Privatization

Next Post

Biden Set To Visit Saudi Arabia To Discuss High Oil Prices  

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil
Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks

Oil Stocks Plummet As Broader Markets Tanks
Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday

Russia To Halt Electricity Exports To Finland On Saturday
Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $10

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Could Soon Hit $10


Most Commented

Alt text

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

 Alt text

Why Russia’s Economy Hasn’t Collapsed Under The Weight Of Sanctions

 Alt text

NOPEC: America's Last Stand Against OPEC’s Drift To The East
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com