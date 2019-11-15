Money Managers: This Is The Maximum Value Of The Aramco IPO

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.72 +0.95 +1.67%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.39 +1.11 +1.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Mars US 19 hours 57.42 -0.35 -0.61%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
Urals 2 days 60.15 -0.70 -1.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 49.00 -0.03 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.688 +0.041 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 62.60 +1.03 +1.67%
Murban 2 days 64.76 +1.06 +1.66%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.52 +0.40 +0.74%
Basra Light 2 days 65.99 -0.30 -0.45%
Saharan Blend 2 days 63.61 +0.23 +0.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.85 +0.33 +0.53%
Girassol 2 days 64.21 +0.31 +0.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.00 +0.52 +0.83%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.90 +0.94 +2.41%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 38.02 -0.35 -0.91%
Canadian Condensate 87 days 50.77 -0.35 -0.68%
Premium Synthetic 77 days 57.17 -0.35 -0.61%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.37 -0.35 -0.70%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Peace Sour 3 days 46.52 -0.35 -0.75%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 49.77 -0.35 -0.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 55.27 -0.35 -0.63%
Central Alberta 3 days 46.92 -0.35 -0.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.02 -0.36 -0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 2 days 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 64 days 64.48 +0.29 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.72 -0.35 -0.69%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.67 -0.35 -0.64%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.35 -0.35 -0.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 5 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 9 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 2 hours EU has already lost the Trump vs. EU Trade War
  • 51 mins Pioneer's Sheffield in Doghouse. Oil upset his bragging about Shale hurt prices. Now on campaign to lower expectations, prop up price.
  • 1 hour Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 1 hour ''Err ... but Trump ...?'' *sniff
  • 3 hours China's Renewables Boom Hits the Wall
  • 2 hours Passerby doused with flammable liquid and set on fire by peaceful protesters
  • 10 hours Who writes this stuff? "Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses"
  • 11 mins What are the odds of 4 U.S. politicians all having children working for Ukraine Gas Companies?
  • 11 mins Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 21 hours Haaretz article series _ Saudi Arabia: A Kingdom in Turmoil | Part 1 - Oil Empire

Breaking News:

Money Managers: This Is The Maximum Value Of The Aramco IPO

Trump’s New Syrian Oil Plan

Trump’s New Syrian Oil Plan

Trump has approved an expanded…

Iran Admits: Tanking Oil Revenue Cripples Country

Iran Admits: Tanking Oil Revenue Cripples Country

Iran's President, Hassan Rouhani, has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Money Managers: This Is The Maximum Value Of The Aramco IPO

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 15, 2019, 12:30 PM CST Aramco Pipeline

Saudi Aramco is worth no more than US$1.5 trillion, a Bloomberg News poll of money managers showed on Friday, two days before the Saudi oil giant is set to announce a price range for the world’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) ever.  

According to 40 percent of 24 investors surveyed by Bloomberg, Aramco’s value is between US$1.2 trillion and US$1.5 trillion.

The high end of this estimate is still US$500 billion below the coveted US$2 trillion valuation, on which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has insisted since he announced plans for Aramco to go public more than three years ago.

In recent weeks, the Saudis have been reportedly signaling they could be willing to compromise on the valuation and banks now look to hit a valuation of US$1.6 trillion-US$1.8 trillion.

Saudi Aramco’s prospectus of 658 pages published this past weekend was very scarce on details. The number of shares, the price and date of the listing remain shrouded in mystery, even after Aramco released its long-awaited IPO prospectus.  

The book-building process is set to start this coming Sunday, and 11 out of the 24 investors polled by Bloomberg will wait to see the official price range announcement before deciding if they will invest in the world’s largest oil firm.

In what could be just days ahead of the most-anticipated IPO ever, investment banks continue to give enormous ranges in their low and high estimates of how much Aramco is really worth.  

Morgan Stanley is the latest bank to have put a massive US$1 trillion gap between the low and high estimates of Saudi Aramco, Bloomberg reported earlier this week, citing a presentation it has seen.

Nearly all banks have huge gaps in their low-end and high-end valuations. The valuations from 16 banks that have come up with estimates range from as low as US$1.1 trillion to as high as US$2.5 trillion, Bloomberg says, quoting people who have reviewed all estimates. The midpoint of the banks’ valuation is US$1.75 trillion.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: 



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Shell's Big Strategy Shift In Egypt

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market

Ford’s Shocking New Addition To The EV Market
Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

 A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

A Death Sentence For Small Oil & Gas Drillers

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

API Reports Yet Another Big Oil Inventory Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

 Alt text

Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

The Holy Grail Of Energy Is Finally Within Reach
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com