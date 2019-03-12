Bolton Threatens Companies Shipping Venezuelan Oil To Cuba

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.93 +0.14 +0.25%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.73 +0.15 +0.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.773 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 18 hours 63.79 +0.72 +1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.01 +1.23 +1.90%
Urals 2 days 64.12 -0.03 -0.05%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.69 +1.20 +2.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.773 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.73 +0.99 +1.51%
Murban 2 days 68.12 +1.14 +1.70%
Iran Heavy 2 days 59.88 +1.84 +3.17%
Basra Light 2 days 69.19 +0.94 +1.38%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.69 +1.77 +2.77%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.21 +1.50 +2.28%
Girassol 2 days 66.97 +1.33 +2.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.01 +1.23 +1.90%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 45.18 +0.46 +1.03%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 45.94 +0.72 +1.59%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 53.54 +0.72 +1.36%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 57.44 +0.72 +1.27%
Sweet Crude 4 days 51.99 +0.72 +1.40%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.29 +0.72 +1.48%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.29 +0.72 +1.48%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 52.39 +0.72 +1.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 55.09 +0.72 +1.32%
Central Alberta 4 days 50.29 +0.72 +1.45%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.09 +1.12 +1.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.50 +1.00 +1.90%
Giddings 2 days 47.25 +1.00 +2.16%
ANS West Coast 4 days 66.73 -0.51 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 2 days 50.74 +0.72 +1.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.69 +0.72 +1.33%
Eagle Ford 2 days 54.69 +0.72 +1.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.24 +0.72 +1.37%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.00 +0.75 +1.62%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.19 +1.02 +1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Washington Governor Announces Run for President to Fight Climate Change
  • 7 minutes OPEC Will Likely Balance The Oil Market By Next Month
  • 11 minutes Iran’s Rouhani Seeks To Boost Ties On First Visit To Baghdad
  • 14 minutes Visualizing US oil & gas production (through November)
  • 2 hours Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 22 mins Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 5 hours WTI now at $56.7 Headed for $70
  • 27 mins U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 6 mins this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 3 hours Big Plans: Volkswagen Vows To Build 22 Million E-Cars Over Next Decade
  • 5 hours 'All-or-nothing' U.S. Approach Toward North Korea Won't Work
  • 5 hours Does a Price Hike Suggest Trouble Ahead For Tesla?
  • 34 mins Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 9 hours BP, Exxon to Help Alaska with LNG Project
  • 6 hours Go Green or Die
  • 6 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates.
  • 5 hours Exxon, Chevron the New Permian Kings
  • 16 hours Democrats and Shale

Breaking News:

Bolton Threatens Companies Shipping Venezuelan Oil To Cuba

Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

Oil Market About To Enter Supply Deficit

Despite a bout of bearish…

Is Norway’s Oil & Gas Selloff A Mistake?

Is Norway’s Oil & Gas Selloff A Mistake?

The decision of Norway’s sovereign…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Bolton Threatens Companies Shipping Venezuelan Oil To Cuba

By Irina Slav - Mar 12, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Companies Shipping Venezuelan Oil

Shipping companies and insurers that take part in sending crude oil from Venezuela to Cuba have been “put on notice,” U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said in a tweet, following a declaration by the Venezuelan opposition-dominated National Assembly that all oil exports to Cuba must be suspended in the wake of the five-day blackout that wreaked havoc on the already struggling South American country.

“The Venezuelan National Assembly has decreed the suspension of crude exports to Cuba following the collapse of the national electrical grid. Insurance companies and flag carriers that facilitate these give-away shipments to Cuba are now on notice,” Bolton tweeted.

Cuba is the closest regional ally of Venezuela and a major importer of its crude. The “on-notice” tweet is part of the latest escalation between Venezuelan and the United States after Washington slapped a fresh round of sanctions on PDVSA in January following Nicolas Maduro’s inauguration for a second term as president.

Since then, Washington has increased the pressure by declaring its support for National Assembly President Juan Guaido. The declaration was followed by action. The U.S. seized PDVSA assets in the United States and set up a new account where importers of Venezuelan crude in the U.S. would transfer payments, to which only Guaido’s camp would have access.

Despite these actions, Maduro has clung on to power with the help of Russia, which, along with China, Turkey, and Bolivia, has taken the stance that he is the elected president.

Meanwhile, Washington has turned to importers of Venezuelan crude, insisting that they stop buying it in a bid to cut off access to the market of Venezuela’s virtually one and only export commodity right now. Most recently, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked India to stop buying Venezuelan crude to sop being “the economic lifeline for the Maduro regime.” India is Venezuela’s second-largest oil buyer.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Venezuelan Oil Sector Takes A Beating As Blackout Persists

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking

Tesla’s “Secret Weapon” Disappears From Website And Fans Are Panicking
U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

Russia’s Lukoil Halts Oil Swaps In Venezuela After U.S. Sanctions

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Does Saudi Arabia Really Have As Much Oil As Analysts Think?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com