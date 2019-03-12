EPA Chief Urges The World To Buy U.S. Fossil Fuels

U.S. oil, natural gas, and coal are being produced in a more environmentally conscious manner than anywhere else on the planet, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a keynote speech at CERAWeek in Houston, urging the world to buy American fossil fuels.

Praising the Trump Administration’s efforts to lessen burdensome federal regulations, Wheeler said that the current Administration proved that such federal regulations “are not necessary to drive environmental progress.”

“What the United States offers the world in terms of energy is that our fossil fuels are extracted and produced in a more environmentally conscious manner than anywhere else in the world. If other countries want to purchase coal on the open market, we mine our coal in a safer and more environmentally friendly manner than other nations. If you want to purchase oil on the open market, we extract and refine our oil in a more environmentally conscious manner than other nations. If Europe wants to buy natural gas on the marketplace, we produce our natural gas in a much cleaner fashion than Russia, for example,” Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist, said in his speech.

“When it comes to the environment and when it comes to national security, there is no better investment than American energy. That is why President Trump is committed to expanding our capacity to export our energy and technology worldwide. Pipelines that were stymied for years are finally getting built. And the construction of new export terminals is underway as we speak,” EPA’s Administrator said.



Related: Oil Prices Jump As Saudis Promise To Do "Whatever It Takes"

Wheeler also had a word for those who oppose increased U.S. oil and gas production and for supporters of the Green New Deal.

“Supporters of the Green New Deal – or plans like it – are not only oblivious to how far we’ve come, but also where we are headed,” he said, adding that a much better “deal” would be to maximize the value of U.S. natural resources and improve power generation.

“Rather than yielding the marketplace to China or Russia, we are encouraging innovation across the energy sector so American energy can power more homes and business throughout the world,” Wheeler said.

“Here is our message to the free world: If you are looking to buy energy on the open market, look to the U.S.,” EPA’s Administrator said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: