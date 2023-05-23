Boeing CEO Sees No Cheap Way To Decarbonize The Aviation Sector

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.82 -0.23 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.74 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.40 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 -0.015 -0.63%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.643 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 70.55 +0.21 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.643 -0.006 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.54 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.12 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.25 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 539 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.71 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.10 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 50.80 +0.36 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 74.20 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 69.60 +0.36 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 67.60 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 76.55 +0.36 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 65.90 +0.36 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.14 -1.99 -2.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.08 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 41 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Boeing CEO Sees No Cheap Way To Decarbonize The Aviation Sector

Traders Grow Even More Bearish On Oil

Traders Grow Even More Bearish On Oil

Despite expectations of a tightening…

Erdogan Confirms Extension Of Black Sea Ukraine Grain Deal

Erdogan Confirms Extension Of Black Sea Ukraine Grain Deal

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Boeing CEO Sees No Cheap Way To Decarbonize The Aviation Sector

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 23, 2023, 4:15 AM CDT

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) can never achieve price parity with jet fuel to be able to compete with conventional fuels and help decarbonize the aviation sector, according to The Boeing Company’s president and chief executive officer David Calhoun.  

SAF, a liquid fuel currently used in commercial aviation, can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80%, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) says

Airlines and many other players in the aviation industry pin their hopes on SAF as a way to reduce emissions from the sector. Those emissions in 2021 accounted for over 2% of global energy-related CO2 emissions, having grown faster in recent decades than road, rail, or shipping, per data from the International Energy Agency (IEA).  

However, Boeing’s boss is not so optimistic when it comes to the costs of producing SAF.

“We will create scale and get more economic,” Calhoun told the Financial Times, but warned,

“No, I don’t think we will ever achieve the price of Jet A. I don’t think that will ever happen.”

A growing number of airlines are betting on increased use of SAF to reduce their carbon footprint in a sector where emissions are hard to abate. Despite numerous pledges from airlines and government support for SAF production, the alternative of the petroleum-based jet fuel faces challenges in supply, costs, and feedstock, analysts say.  

Currently, the supply of SAF is still limited, even if governments support research and production.

According to the IEA, “increasing SAF use from less than 0.1% of all aviation fuels in 2021 to around 10% by 2030 in line with the Net Zero Scenario will require investment in production capacity and new policies such as fuel taxes, low-carbon fuel standards and mandatory blending.”

Still, energy supermajors and large airlines are betting on SAF to help decarbonize the aviation sector. TotalEnergies and BP have started investing in and producing SAF, while United Airlines early this year launched a $100-million investment vehicle to support start-ups developing and exploring the production of sustainable aviation fuel in an effort to accelerate the research, production, and technologies associated with SAF.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China’s Coal Imports From Australia Surged By 75% In April

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

China’s Economy Is Picking Up, But Oil Demand May Disappoint
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com