Sustainable Aviation Fuel Holds A Great Promise, But Has A Long Way To Go

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.29 +0.68 +1.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 73.69 -3.76 -4.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.22 -3.72 -4.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.482 +0.043 +1.76%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.465 +0.026 +1.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.92 -2.96 -3.62%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 67.86 -3.37 -4.73%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.465 +0.026 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 78.10 -3.09 -3.81%
Graph down Murban 2 days 80.31 -3.03 -3.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.46 -2.26 -2.91%
Graph down Basra Light 471 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.83 -2.41 -2.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.56 -2.02 -2.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.94 -1.95 -2.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 78.92 -2.96 -3.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 18 hours 52.23 -3.47 -6.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 50.08 -3.47 -6.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 73.48 -3.47 -4.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 71.73 -3.47 -4.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 68.88 -3.47 -4.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 65.58 -3.47 -5.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 65.58 -3.47 -5.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 66.88 -3.47 -4.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 75.83 -3.47 -4.38%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 65.18 -3.47 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 74.31 -3.37 -4.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 -3.50 -4.91%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 61.50 -3.50 -5.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 80.27 +1.17 +1.48%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.91 -5.26 -7.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 67.81 -6.31 -8.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 67.81 -6.31 -8.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 -3.50 -4.91%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 82.67 -3.27 -3.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 17 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 19 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Oil Giants Shed 5-8% Amid Plunging Oil Prices

EU To Overhaul Electricity Market To Encourage More Renewables

EU To Overhaul Electricity Market To Encourage More Renewables

The European Union is set…

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The global electric vehicle (EV)…

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

University of Rochester researchers have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Holds A Great Promise, But Has A Long Way To Go

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 15, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Synthetic SAF is highly scalable and has a far superior carbon balance than biofuels.
  • An increasing number of oil companies is interested in producing sustainable aviation fuels.
  • SAF cannot supply enough fuel to make a difference in the global airline fleet in the short term.
Join Our Community

A growing number of airlines are betting on increased use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce their carbon footprint in a sector where emissions are hard to abate. Despite numerous pledges from airlines and government support for SAF production, the alternative of the petroleum-based jet fuel faces challenges in supply, costs, and feedstock, analysts say. 

SAF, a liquid fuel currently used in commercial aviation, can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80%, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) says

Supply of SAF, however, is still limited, even if governments support research and production.  

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), "increasing SAF use from less than 0.1% of all aviation fuels in 2021 to around 10% by 2030 in line with the Net Zero Scenario will require investment in production capacity and new policies such as fuel taxes, low-carbon fuel standards and mandatory blending." 

Volumes of SAF from waste are limited, while renewable synthetic kerosene "is relatively far" from commercialization, with cost driven by the sources of CO2 and green hydrogen. But synthetic SAF is also highly scalable and has a far superior carbon balance than biofuels, the IEA noted in a report tracking progress in the aviation sector. 

Related: Saudi Arabia Says Oil Prices Won’t Dictate Its Budget In The Future

Some oil supermajors have started investing in and producing SAF, including France's TotalEnergies and the UK's BP.

Last year, TotalEnergies launched SAF production at its Normandy platform, adding to the bio-jet fuel production capacities of La Mède bio-refinery and the Oudalle plant. The supermajor also signed in December 2022 an agreement with Air France-KLM for the delivery of more than one million cubic meters/800,000 tons of SAF by TotalEnergies to Air France-KLM Group airlines over the 10-year period from 2023.

BP, for its part, signed a deal in 2022 to supply DHL Express with sustainable aviation fuel until 2026 as part of a new strategic collaboration with the global logistics company.

Last month, United Airlines launched a $100-million investment vehicle to support start-ups developing and exploring the production of sustainable aviation fuel in an effort to accelerate the research, production, and technologies associated with SAF.

It looks like everyone is producing SAF, and everyone is using alternatives to jet fuel. But that is not the case. 

"Despite growing interest and targets from the aviation industry, SAF supply remains scarce and highly concentrated among a few producers. A multitude of projects to bring new capacity online are planned for the next five years," BloombergNEF said in a report last year. 

If those projects start producing SAF, the fuel's output capacity could exceed 2.5 billion gallons by 2026, according to BloombergNEF. 

Yet, this would be just a fraction of the around 100 billion gallons aircraft around the world use every year, or at least they used to before the pandemic. 

The current rebound in air travel and jet fuel demand is expected to continue, so demand for fuel for planes is set to grow and exceed pre-pandemic levels.

The problem is, SAF cannot supply enough fuel to make a difference in the global airline fleet in the short term. 

SAF "is the most promising lever known today to accelerate progress toward a net zero future – it can use the existing fuel infrastructure to get it to airports and is safe to use in current aircraft engines," Delta said last week, outlining its roadmap to more sustainable air travel.  

"Unfortunately, there isn't enough SAF today to fuel an airline Delta's size for a single day," Delta said.  

"You can't just increase everybody's consumption of french fries because we decide we need to double the amount of used cooking oil," Anastacia Davies, Head of Renewable Fuels at BloombergNEF, told The Wall Street Journal, commenting on the challenge with feedstock supply for SAF. 

SAF production soared by 200% last year, the IATA said in December. 

ADVERTISEMENT

"There was at least triple the amount of SAF in the market in 2022 than in 2021. And airlines used every drop, even at very high prices! If more was available, it would have been purchased," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

"That makes it clear that it is a supply issue and that market forces alone are insufficient to solve it. Governments, who now share the same 2050 net zero goal, need to put in place comprehensive production incentives for SAF," Walsh added.  

The U.S. has incentives for SAF production in the form of tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act. But the five-year timeframe for incentives is too short to encourage mass production, energy and airline executives say.

The Royal Society in the UK said in a report last month that there is no clear winner among the four alternative fuels examined: hydrogen, ammonia, synthetic fuels (efuels), and biofuels.

"There is no clear winner. Each has their advantages and disadvantages. Some of the science exists, but some of it doesn't, so a lot of research needs to be done," said Professor Graham Hutchings FRS, Chair of the Working Group that wrote the report. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Unlocking A New Low-Cost Biofuel

Next Post

Critical Metals Race Accelerates Amid Boom In Lithium Supply
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 
The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials
Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?

Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?
Pioneer CEO: The Shale Boom Is Over

Pioneer CEO: The Shale Boom Is Over

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com