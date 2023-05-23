China’s Coal Imports From Australia Surged By 75% In April

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.82 -0.23 -0.32%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.74 -0.25 -0.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 75.40 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.385 -0.015 -0.63%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.643 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 70.55 +0.21 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.643 -0.006 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.54 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.12 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.25 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 539 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 75.71 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.10 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.71 -0.35 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 50.80 +0.36 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 74.20 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 69.60 +0.36 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 67.60 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 76.55 +0.36 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 65.90 +0.36 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 75.14 -1.99 -2.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 64.08 -0.31 -0.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 68.03 -0.31 -0.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 68.00 -0.25 -0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.75 -0.25 -0.40%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 41 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 8 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

China’s Coal Imports From Australia Surged By 75% In April

U.S. Drilling Rigs Swing To Annual Loss For First Time In Years

U.S. Drilling Rigs Swing To Annual Loss For First Time In Years

The total rig count fell…

Copper Prices Slide Despite Expected Deficit

Copper Prices Slide Despite Expected Deficit

A long-term projected supply deficit remains the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

China’s Coal Imports From Australia Surged By 75% In April

By Michael Kern - May 23, 2023, 3:13 AM CDT

China’s coal imports from Australia rose by 75% on the month in April as the country regains its taste for high-quality thermal coal, Bloomberg has reported, citing Chinese customs data.

China stopped imports of Australian coal three years ago amid a diplomatic rift between the two countries. Since then, it has been importing more from other sources, such as Russia, and its own coal supplies, which, however, are of lower quality.

As of April, Australian coal imports accounted for a tenth of the total, which may not be a whole lot but it was twice as much as the portion it accounted for in the previous month, the Bloomberg report noted.

Partly as a result of the Australian coal import suspension and partly because of growing power demand, China’s coal production hit a record last year. At 4.496 billion tons, the 2022 total was a 9% increase on 2021.

Although China is the most ambitious investor in and developer of wind and solar as replacements of fossil fuels, coal continues to account for a solid chunk of its energy production, at 57% of the total in 2020.

“We don’t want to be like Europe and transform at the cost of energy security. They are now declaring that they are taking a step back in order to take two steps forward later,” Li Zheng, climate change and energy professor at Tsinghua University, said in November last year.

Estimates show that coal generation capacity expansion in China could reach 270 GW by 2025, which would be more than the total coal generation capacity in the United States right now.

At the moment, China is either building or preparing to start building some 366 GW in new coal capacity. This represents some 68% of global planned new capacity of as last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Repairs Force Shell To Cut Oil Imports At Its Singapore Refinery

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

China’s Economy Is Picking Up, But Oil Demand May Disappoint
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com