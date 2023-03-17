Billionaires Bid For Giant Australian Solar Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 69.42 +1.07 +1.57%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.63 +0.93 +1.24%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.72 +0.44 +0.58%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.469 -0.045 -1.79%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.550 +0.046 +1.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.63 +2.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.22 -2.70 -3.42%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 68.85 +0.99 +1.46%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.550 +0.046 +1.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.20 -3.81 -4.95%
Graph down Murban 1 day 75.17 -3.70 -4.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 70.32 +1.73 +2.52%
Graph down Basra Light 472 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.04 +1.39 +1.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.63 +2.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.14 +1.63 +2.25%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.72 +1.79 +2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.22 -2.70 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 53.43 +1.20 +2.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 47.10 +0.74 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 5 hours 70.50 +0.74 +1.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 5 hours 68.75 +0.74 +1.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 65.90 +0.74 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 62.60 +0.74 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 62.60 +0.74 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 63.90 +0.74 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 72.85 +0.74 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 62.20 +0.74 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 -3.75 -5.54%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.75 -3.75 -6.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.25 -3.10 -3.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.14 -4.77 -7.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.09 -3.72 -5.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.09 -3.72 -5.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 -3.75 -5.54%
Chart Kansas Common 16 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.92 -8.75 -10.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 18 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 18 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 20 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 21 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

ING Slashes 2023 Brent Oil Price Forecast To $90

Will Brazil’s Oil Production Growth Stall Under Lula?

Will Brazil’s Oil Production Growth Stall Under Lula?

Petrobras investors remain apprehensive of…

The World Bank May Return To Financing Natural Gas Projects

The World Bank May Return To Financing Natural Gas Projects

After pledging back in 2017…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Billionaires Bid For Giant Australian Solar Project

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 17, 2023, 5:00 AM CDT

Two of Australia’s richest people, Andrew Forrest and Mike Cannon-Brookes, have submitted bids to buy Sun Cable, a solar company proposing to install the world’s longest subsea cable to send solar-generated power from Australia to Singapore, Bloomberg reported on Friday, quoting sources with knowledge of the matter.  

Forrest and Cannon-Brookes are current investors in Sun Cable, but their dispute over funding plans for the $20-billion project led to the collapse of the company in January. Sun Cable was put under administration, with the company saying that “The voluntary administration process will now unlock a path forward for the Company to access additional capital for continued development of its marque project, the Australia-Asia PowerLink (AAPowerLink) and progress the next stage of its development portfolio in a strong market.”

Sun Cable’s Australia-Asia PowerLink was perhaps the most ambitious renewable energy project in Australia yet. With an original price tag of some $13 billion, the project would involve the construction of a massive solar farm in Australia’s Northern Territory with a capacity of 10 gigawatts (GW), later raised to 20 GW, which would make it the largest solar farm in the world.

The power produced at the farm would then be sent to Singapore via an undersea cable to Singapore or stored at a 50-MW battery storage facility.

The project was led by Mike Cannon-Brookes, the co-founder and co-chief executive of software company Atlassian, and Andrew Forrest, the mining magnate. The two locked horns over the costs and management of the project.    

Sun Cable’s administrators FTI Consulting said earlier this week that the company’s mega project had attracted “strong interest” from multiple parties, including offers from outside the pool of current shareholders.

“The sale process has advertised Sun Cable as a complete development, including AAPowerlink, and the sale continues to be progressed on that basis,” FTI Consulting added.

Andrew Forrest’s Squadron Energy is said to have been buying out Sun Cable creditors and could already be in a position to control creditor votes, Australia’s Financial Review reported on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Republicans Call Russia-China Nuclear Cooperation A National Security Threat

Next Post

ING Slashes 2023 Brent Oil Price Forecast To $90

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Are Small Modular Reactors The Future Of Nuclear Power?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com