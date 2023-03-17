Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

Republicans Call Russia-China Nuclear Cooperation A National Security Threat

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 17, 2023, 4:00 AM CDT

A group of senior Republican legislators has called on the White House to do something about the deepening ties between Russia and China in the area of nuclear energy.

The call follows reports that Russia’s state nuclear energy company Rosatom was supplying enriched uranium to China. This, according to the legislators, could help China expand its nuclear weapons arsenal, the Financial Times reports.

“??We call on the administration to view this co-operation for what it is, a direct threat to US security and more evidence that Russia and China are working in tandem against the United States,” House members Mike Rogers, Michael McCaul, and Michael Turner wrote in a letter addressed to the U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The authors chair the House armed services, foreign affairs, and intelligence committees.

“Rosatom’s pivotal role in helping the Russian military get around the international sanctions regime and its support for China’s strategic nuclear build-up are threats to US national security,” Michael McCaul, chair of the foreign affairs committee in the House, told the Financial Times. “It’s far past time to use the tools at our disposal to stop these destructive actions.”

The Department of Defense wrote earlier this month that open-source outlets were reporting how Russia was sending enriched uranium to China. The uranium was to be used in so-called fast breeder reactors where plutonium can be produced and then used in warheads.

"It's very troubling to see Russia and China cooperating on this," an assistant defense secretary said.

"They may have talking points around it, but there's no getting around the fact that breeder reactors are plutonium, and plutonium is for weapons. So I think the [Defense] Department is concerned. And of course, it matches our concerns about China's increased expansion of its nuclear forces as well, because you need more plutonium for more weapons," John F. Plumb also said.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

