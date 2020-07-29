Biggest U.S. Coal Carbon Capture Project Halted After Oil Price Crash

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 20 mins 41.27 +0.23 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 43.79 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 3 hours 1.854 +0.054 +3.00%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 41.87 +0.13 +0.31%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph down Urals 21 hours 42.65 -0.60 -1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.42 -0.35 -0.93%
Chart Natural Gas 3 hours 1.854 +0.054 +3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 42.99 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Murban 2 days 43.38 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.91 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 45.47 -0.52 -1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 42.80 +0.70 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.00 +0.82 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 29.61 +0.26 +0.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 33.04 -1.06 -3.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 40.04 -0.56 -1.38%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 41.44 -0.56 -1.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 37.79 -0.56 -1.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 38.04 -0.56 -1.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 39.89 -0.56 -1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 36.79 -0.56 -1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.99 -0.67 -1.57%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 31.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 42.57 -0.81 -1.87%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 35.22 +0.23 +0.66%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 39.17 +0.23 +0.59%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 39.17 +0.23 +0.59%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 37.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 -0.50 -1.57%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.78 -0.56 -1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 18 mins Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 32 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 2 hours Mask Disposal
  • 1 day NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 2 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 3 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 2 days Donald Aced This Test
  • 6 hours The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 2 days Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 3 days Judge family attacked
  • 2 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 3 days You may all go to hell

Breaking News:

Oilfield Services Say Goodbye To $45 Billion In Assets: Morgan Stanley

Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback

Canada’s TransMountain Pipeline Faces Another Major Setback

A major insurance company dropped…

World’s Largest Economies Are Still Spending Big On Oil & Gas

World’s Largest Economies Are Still Spending Big On Oil & Gas

Spending on oil and gas,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Biggest U.S. Coal Carbon Capture Project Halted After Oil Price Crash

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 29, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Low oil prices have made the only large-scale commercial project for carbon capture in the United States uneconomical, E&E News reported on Tuesday.

The Petra Nova project for capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from a coal-fired power plant southwest of Houston is currently in a “mothball status,” because it needs higher oil prices than the current $40 a barrel to make the carbon capture operations financially viable, according to E&E News.      

According to a spokesman of NRG Energy, the owner and operator of the project, the carbon capture operations will resume once “economics improve,” Axios reports.

Low oil prices typically stall the development of more expensive energy alternatives, including carbon capture projects and electric vehicles (EVs).  

NRG Energy and JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration Corporation launched at the end of 2016 the Petra Nova project, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions as part of the U.S. government’s Clean Coal Power Initiative program. The project has received a grant of US$195 million from the U.S. Department of Energy.

According to NRG, the Petra Nova project is the world’s largest carbon capture facility at a coal-powered plant. Every day, Petra Nova captures enough carbon dioxide to remove 350,000 cars from the road.

Petra Nova was designed to capture around 90 percent of the CO2 from a 240-megawatt equivalent flue gas slipstream—which is approximately 1.6 million tons of CO2 per year. The captured CO2 is compressed, dried, and transported to the West Ranch Oil Field in Jackson County, Texas, and later the CO2 is used to boost oil production via enhanced oil recovery (EOR).

Since coming online on January 10, 2017, the Petra Nova project has captured over 3.9 million short (US) tons of CO2, which were used to produce over 4.2 million barrels of oil through EOR, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Books $29-Bln Deficit In Q2

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year

Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year
Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand

Russian Oil Minister: Get Ready for a Significant Uptick In Crude Oil Demand
Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies

Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies
Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories

Oil Price Rally On Hold After API Reports Rising Crude Inventories
Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw

Oil Climbs On Major Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

 Alt text

China Inks Military Deal With Iran Under Secretive 25-Year Plan

 Alt text

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com