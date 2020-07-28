How India’s Oil Major Became Bigger Than Exxon

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.08 +0.04 +0.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 43.37 +0.15 +0.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 32 mins 1.790 -0.010 -0.56%
Graph down Mars US 3 hours 41.74 -0.56 -1.32%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 43.14 -0.24 -0.55%
Graph down Urals 22 hours 43.25 -0.70 -1.59%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.66 -0.42 -0.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.66 -0.42 -0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.77 +0.23 +0.61%
Chart Natural Gas 32 mins 1.790 -0.010 -0.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 hours 42.99 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 43.38 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 42.91 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 45.47 -0.52 -1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 42.80 +0.70 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 44.00 +0.82 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 43.14 -0.24 -0.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 29.35 -0.88 -2.91%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 34.10 -0.59 -1.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.60 +0.31 +0.77%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 42.00 +0.31 +0.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 38.35 +0.31 +0.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 37.35 +0.31 +0.84%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 37.35 +0.31 +0.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 38.60 +0.31 +0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 40.45 +0.31 +0.77%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 37.35 +0.31 +0.84%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 42.66 -0.42 -0.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 37.75 -0.50 -1.31%
Graph down Giddings 22 hours 31.50 -0.50 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.38 -0.56 -1.27%
Graph down West Texas Sour 22 hours 34.99 -0.56 -1.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.94 -0.56 -1.42%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 38.94 -0.56 -1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 37.75 -0.50 -1.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.75 +0.25 +0.79%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 46.34 +0.31 +0.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 6 hours Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 1 day The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 13 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 1 day Donald Aced This Test
  • 22 mins Mask Disposal
  • 4 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 1 day Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 2 days Judge family attacked
  • 2 days You may all go to hell
  • 20 hours Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 3 days Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Inch Higher On Surprise Crude Draw

This Irrational Move In The Market Could Be A Great Trade

This Irrational Move In The Market Could Be A Great Trade

British utility company Centrica sold…

Has Wall Street Underestimated Big Oil’s Appetite For Acquisitions?

Has Wall Street Underestimated Big Oil’s Appetite For Acquisitions?

Merger and acquisition activity has…

Is Nuclear Energy Making A Pandemic Comeback?

Is Nuclear Energy Making A Pandemic Comeback?

The ongoing energy crisis has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How India’s Oil Major Became Bigger Than Exxon

By Alex Kimani - Jul 28, 2020, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

After decades of dominance, America’s largest energy company Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM), has finally ceded its position as the world’s second most valuable energy company to India’s Reliance Industries (NSE: RELIANCE). 

Reliance Industries has overtaken ExxonMobil after an epic stock run that saw its market capitalization scale to a record high of over Rs 14 lakh crore, or $189 billion. 

Reliance, an Indian multinational conglomerate that manages the world’s largest refinery complex, has seen its shares soar 45.6% in the year-to-date, a sharp contrast to XOM’s -36.8% return that has shrunk its market cap to $183.6B.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate is now the world’s 46th most valuable company with oil Saudi Aramco maintaining its ranking as the world’s most valuable company in all sectors with a market cap of $1.76 trillion. Another milestone: RIL has become the first Indian company to cross a market cap of $150 billion. 

RIL’s energy business accounts for ~80% of the company’s revenue. However, investors have chosen to focus on Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s plan to grow the company’s digital and retail arms.

Source: London Stock Exchange

Reliance’s big bet in non-energy businesses such as telecom, retail, and digital services has helped it to vastly expand its revenue base, clocking in a net profit of Rs 39,588 crore (about $5.3B) in FY19, making it by far India’s most profitable company.  Related: ExxonMobil & Berkeley Make Major Breakthrough In Carbon Capture Tech

For perspective, second-placed Indian Oil Corp. finished the year with a net profit of Rs 17,274 crore ($2.3B). About a decade ago, IOC was twice the size of RIL, but chronic underperformance by its oil refining, petrochemicals and gas businesses allowed RIL to catch up. Between FY10 and FY19, RIL recorded a compound annual growth rate of over 14%, more than double IOC’s 6.3% CAGR over the timeframe.

Digital Moves

Ambani’s dealmaking prowess has succeeded in luring investments from some of tech’s heavy hitters, including Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG). The 63-year-old tycoon and the fifth richest man on the planet has been pivoting away from the volatile energy business into technology and retail sectors.

A few weeks ago, Google agreed to invest Rs 33,737 crore ($4.5 billion) for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms, a digital services company and a subsidiary of RIL. Google has unveiled the Google for India Digitization Fund, wherein it plans to invest Rs 75,000 crores rupees (about $10 billion) to accelerate India’s digital transformation. The company has said that its $4.5B investment in Jio is going to be the largest from the fund.

Two weeks ago, RIL announced that Jio has developed a Made-in-India 5G solution and has teamed up with Google to develop entry-level 4G, or even 5G smartphones. According to Ambani, India has a population of 350 million people who currently use a 2G feature phone who would be willing to upgrade to an affordable smartphone. Once its 5G solution is proven at scale in India, Jio plans to start exporting it to other telcos globally.

Last year, Jio and Microsoft entered a partnership aiming to enhance the adoption of leading technologies like AI, data analytics, blockchain, cognitive services, edge computing, and the Internet of Things among small and medium enterprises to make them competitive on the global stage. As part of the agreement, Jio will launch data centers in multiple locations across India consisting of next-generation networking, compute, and storage capabilities while Microsoft will deploy its Azure cloud platform in these data centers to support Jio’s various offerings. 

Retail Explosion

RIL’s retail arm, Reliance Retail, houses supermarkets and hyperlocal stores under the Reliance Fresh brand; electronics under Reliance Smart, clothing under Reliance Trends while apparel falls under Trends Footwear. Meanwhile, Jio sells phones and tablets as part of the Retail brand and also runs AJIO, an online shopping site. Related: OPEC May Have To Adapt To Lower-For-Longer Oil Demand

Reliance Retail has been recording explosive growth. 

Last year, the business managed to outgun better known international brands to bag the top position on the list of ‘Fastest 50 retail brands’ thanks to a robust e-commerce push with a focus on building a strong delivery network and consumer base. 

Over the past six years, Reliance Retail recorded a sizzling 55.8% CAGR and became the first Indian retailer to operate more than 10,000 stores countrywide. 

Revenue from its retail business increased by a factor of 8 over the last five years.

The company’s latest retail drive, JioMart, plans to sell more than 50,000 grocery products, with schemes including express delivery, no minimum orders, and no-questions-asked return policy.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Prepares For Long-Term Oil Demand Risks

Next Post

The 400% Tesla Rally Was Only The Beginning Of The EV Boom
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Google, Apple And Amazon Are Leading A $30 Trillion Assault On Wall Street

Google, Apple And Amazon Are Leading A $30 Trillion Assault On Wall Street
Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan

Perfect Timing? China Announces Hydropower Megaprojects In Pakistan
Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?

Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?
Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable

Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable
Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com