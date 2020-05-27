Big Oil Loses Legal Climate Fight In California

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 32.81 -1.54 -4.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 34.70 -1.47 -4.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.721 -0.072 -4.02%
Graph up Mars US 19 hours 34.55 +1.10 +3.29%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 29.75 +1.69 +6.02%
Graph down Urals 2 days 33.60 -1.15 -3.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.07 +1.06 +3.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 6 days 27.30 -0.73 -2.60%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.721 -0.072 -4.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 35.04 +2.19 +6.67%
Graph up Murban 2 days 35.11 +2.29 +6.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 31.39 +1.09 +3.60%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 38.41 +1.20 +3.22%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 34.41 +0.87 +2.59%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 34.07 +1.06 +3.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 34.07 +1.06 +3.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 34.94 +0.93 +2.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 29.75 +1.69 +6.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 25.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 30.85 +1.10 +3.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 33.35 +1.10 +3.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 34.75 +1.10 +3.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 34.35 +1.10 +3.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 29.85 +1.10 +3.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 34.35 +1.10 +3.31%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 29.35 +1.10 +3.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 36.20 +0.65 +1.83%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 24.50 +1.00 +4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 36.07 +2.31 +6.84%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 28.30 +0.43 +1.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 32.25 +0.43 +1.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 30.75 +1.00 +3.36%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 24.50 +1.00 +4.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 37.93 +1.10 +2.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 1 hour Chicago Threatens To Condemn - Possibly Demolish - Churches Defying Lockdown
  • 8 mins Let’s Try This....
  • 5 hours The CDC confirms remarkably low coronavirus death rate. Where is the media?
  • 6 hours COVID 19 May Be Less Deadly Than Flu Study Finds
  • 3 mins New Aussie "big batteries"
  • 38 mins China to Impose Dictatorship on Hong Kong
  • 20 hours Monetary and Fiscal Policies in Times of Large Debt:
  • 7 hours 60 mph electric mopeds
  • 12 hours Iran's first oil tanker has arrived near Venezuela
  • 15 hours Nothing can shake AMLO’s fossil-fuel fixation
  • 21 hours US-China tech competition accelerates: on Friday 05/15 new sanctions on Huawei, on Monday 05/18 Samsung chief visits China

Breaking News:

Brazil’s Oil Major Petrobras To Tap Global Bond Market

5 Points To Consider Before Buying Oil Stocks In 2020

5 Points To Consider Before Buying Oil Stocks In 2020

For contrarian investors, there may…

Driving Season Won’t Save Gas Demand

Driving Season Won’t Save Gas Demand

Memorial day weekend usually marks…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Big Oil Loses Legal Climate Fight In California

By Irina Slav - May 27, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT

Big Oil companies have become vulnerable to lawsuits from California cities and counties for their role in climate change after they lost two crucial lawsuits at the state court of appeals.

The Associated Press reports that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of state courts as proper places for climate change lawsuits against energy companies, rejecting the arguments of five Big Oil majors, including Exxon, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, BP, and Shell.

There are many cities and counties in California itching to sue Big Oil for its role in climate change, with allegations generally revolving around the argument that Big Oil knew their products were harmful for the environment but they marketed them as safe.

“It is time for these companies to pay their fair share,” the AP quoted San Francisco’s Attorney General, Dennis Herrera, as commenting on the ruling. “They should not be able to stick taxpayers with the bill for the damage they knew they were causing. We will continue to hold these companies accountable for their decades-long campaign of public deception about climate change and its consequences.”

San Francisco is among those eager to sue Big Oil for its role in climate change. In fact, the city, along with another Californian town, Oakland, sued five Big Oil majors alleging a conspiracy to suppress climate change facts. The plaintiffs lost that case at a district court but now the appeals court decision could open the door to what could become a wave of lawsuits against supermajors and smaller energy companies.

However, the AP notes, the rulings may not get to a jury at all. First, they would be reviewed by a larger panel at the 9th Circuit Court and then by the Supreme Court. If the pass these tests, then Big Oil majors would find themselves in some serious legal pickle.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

COVID-19 Spreads To Brazil’s Offshore Oilfields

Next Post

Pandemic Triggers Record $400 Billion Drop In Energy Investment

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months

Egyptian Billionaire: Buffett Is Wrong, Oil Will Hit $100 Within 18 Months
U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute

U.S. To Withdraw Patriot Missiles From Saudi Arabia Over Oil Dispute
Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay

Shell Offers Staff Voluntary Severance Pay
World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets

World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Once Again Crashing Crude Markets
Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound

Oil Inventories Soar Yet Again Despite Demand Rebound


Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War

 Alt text

The Death Of U.S. Oil

 Alt text

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 Alt text

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com