Biden To U.S. Oil Industry: Don't Use Hurricane As Excuse For Price Gouging

|WTI Crude •10 mins
|81.76
|+3.26
|+4.15%
|Brent Crude •10 mins
|89.05
|+2.78
|+3.22%
|Murban Crude •15 mins
|86.79
|-0.41
|-0.47%
|Natural Gas •17 mins
|6.830
|+0.179
|+2.69%
|Gasoline •10 mins
|2.563
|+0.070
|+2.80%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|79.87
|-1.70
|-2.08%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Louisiana Light • 3 days
|79.87
|-1.70
|-2.08%
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|86.82
|+0.58
|+0.67%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|89.81
|+0.31
|+0.35%
|Mars US • 20 hours
|77.65
|+2.59
|+3.45%
|Gasoline • 10 mins
|2.563
|+0.070
|+2.80%
|Marine •2 days
|83.08
|-0.47
|-0.56%
|Murban •2 days
|85.26
|-1.38
|-1.59%
|Iran Heavy •2 days
|82.53
|+0.86
|+1.05%
|Basra Light •303 days
|71.69
|-3.60
|-4.78%
|Saharan Blend •2 days
|87.54
|+1.20
|+1.39%
|Bonny Light •2 days
|86.82
|+0.58
|+0.67%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Bonny Light • 2 days
|86.82
|+0.58
|+0.67%
|Girassol • 2 days
|86.47
|+0.42
|+0.49%
|Opec Basket • 2 days
|89.81
|+0.31
|+0.35%
|Canadian Crude Index •2 days
|56.40
|+2.17
|+4.00%
|Western Canadian Select •12 hours
|57.25
|+1.79
|+3.23%
|Canadian Condensate •12 hours
|80.65
|+1.79
|+2.27%
|Premium Synthetic •12 hours
|78.90
|+1.79
|+2.32%
|Sweet Crude •12 hours
|76.05
|+1.79
|+2.41%
|Peace Sour •12 hours
|72.75
|+1.79
|+2.52%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Peace Sour • 12 hours
|72.75
|+1.79
|+2.52%
|Light Sour Blend • 12 hours
|74.05
|+1.79
|+2.48%
|Syncrude Sweet Premium • 12 hours
|83.00
|+1.79
|+2.20%
|Central Alberta • 12 hours
|72.35
|+1.79
|+2.54%
|Louisiana Light •3 days
|79.87
|-1.70
|-2.08%
|Domestic Swt. @ Cushing •3 days
|73.25
|-2.00
|-2.66%
|Giddings •3 days
|67.00
|-2.00
|-2.90%
|ANS West Coast •3 days
|84.34
|-2.23
|-2.58%
|West Texas Sour •2 days
|75.13
|+1.79
|+2.44%
|Eagle Ford •2 days
|74.98
|+1.79
|+2.45%
|Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments
|Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices
|Eagle Ford • 2 days
|74.98
|+1.79
|+2.45%
|Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days
|73.25
|-2.00
|-2.66%
|Kansas Common • 37 days
|84.00
|+3.50
|+4.35%
|Buena Vista • 3 days
|86.42
|-2.03
|-2.30%
Oil Jumps 4% On Inventory Draw, Hurricane Outages
As Hurricane Ian advances, the…
Fossil fuels still power as…
Doubling down on the current U.S. administration's previous warnings to oil and gas companies to discontinue what it considers to be their price-gouging ways, President Biden cautioned U.S. oil and gas companies against using Hurricane Ian as an excuse to engage in price gouging.
"Do not—let me repeat, do not. Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people," President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health.
"This small temporary storm impact on oil production provides no excuse. No excuse for price increases at the pump. None. If gas companies try to use this storm to raise prices at the pump, I will ask officials to look into whether price gouging is going on," Biden added.
Crude oil inventories dropped in the week ending September 23 by 200,000 barrels despite millions of barrels released from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. On top of that, oil and gas operators evacuated 12 platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, shutting in 11% of the area's crude oil production as the area braces for Hurricane Ian—now a life-threatening Category 4 hurricane.
Nearly 10% of all gas stations in Florida were out of fuel on Wednesday, according to the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, Patrick De Haan.
The national average price for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose to $3.765 on Wednesday, according to AAA data—up from 3.747 on Tuesday and up from $3.681 a week ago. Florida's gas prices were up on Wednesday to an average of $3.396 per gallon, compared to $3.394 per gallon on Tuesday or $3.390 a week ago.
By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com
The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.
Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.
Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.
74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.
Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com