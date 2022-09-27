Nikola Is Recalling Every Electric Truck It Has Ever Built

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.02 +1.31 +1.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.78 +1.72 +2.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.55 +0.73 +0.85%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.825 -0.078 -1.13%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.470 +0.086 +3.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 75.06 -2.03 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.470 +0.086 +3.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.55 -3.98 -4.55%
Graph down Murban 1 day 86.64 -3.21 -3.57%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.67 -1.10 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 301 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 86.34 -0.71 -0.82%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.24 -1.35 -1.54%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.05 -1.20 -1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.67 -3.64 -3.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 54.23 -1.73 -3.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 55.46 -2.03 -3.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 78.86 -2.03 -2.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.11 -2.03 -2.57%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 74.26 -2.03 -2.66%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 70.96 -2.03 -2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 72.26 -2.03 -2.73%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 81.21 -2.03 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 70.56 -2.03 -2.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.57 -4.31 -5.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 69.00 -4.25 -5.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.14 +0.59 +0.65%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 75.37 -4.20 -5.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 75.22 -4.20 -5.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.25 -4.25 -5.35%
Chart Kansas Common 35 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.45 -5.37 -5.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 3 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 11 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 11 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Half Of France’s Refinery Capacity Goes Offline As Worker Strike

Saudi Aramco Shares Some Hard Truths About Our Energy Future

Saudi Aramco Shares Some Hard Truths About Our Energy Future

Saudi Aramco’s CEO did not…

Shipping Emissions On The Rise As EU Shifts Energy Supply Chain Away From Russia

Shipping Emissions On The Rise As EU Shifts Energy Supply Chain Away From Russia

Europe’s move to shift energy…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Nikola Is Recalling Every Electric Truck It Has Ever Built

By ZeroHedge - Sep 27, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Nikola Corp. is recalling all 93 battery-electric Nikola Tre Class 8 trucks it has built to date because improper installation of the shoulder anchorage assembly of the seat belts could reduce protection in a crash.

Nikola imports cabs from Italy, where they are built by manufacturing partner Iveco, which is responsible for the defect.

The electric truck maker began regular production at a new plant in Coolidge, Arizona, in March. It reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Sept. 14 that it has no warranty or customer claims for the issue.

The assembly as designed and installed could become detached under the weight of a passenger. The seat belt anchor assembly design does not allow full thread engagement for the anchor bolt. It may cause cross threading, a condition in which a fastening screw does not engage correctly with a nut.

Discovered during predelivery inspection

During a predelivery inspection at a dealership on July 18, a Nikola employee discovered the shoulder anchorage on the passenger side seat belt was disconnected from the B-pillar adjuster. Nikola told Iveco, which said the final torque on the passenger seat belt shoulder anchorage was not installed to specification.  

Nikola will replace the components of the seat belt anchor assembly and the adjuster on all vehicles for free. The replacement component is narrower than the original, allowing the assembly to completely thread.

Customer and dealer letters about the defect will be mailed between Oct. 1 and Nov. 1.

The NHTSA recall number is 22V689.

Milton trial resumes Wednesday

Separately, the federal fraud trial for Nikola founder Trevor Milton resumes Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Dour market conditions, and possibly attention from the trial, dragged Nikola’s stock price 24.02% lower last week to close at $3.89 a share, just above its 52-week low of $3.82.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Democrats Propose Buying And Selling Oil To Fund EV Rollout

Next Post

UK Regulator Demands Energy Firms Improve Support For Vulnerable Customers

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

The Unintended Consequences Of The EU Energy Emergency Plan

 Alt text

The Global Water Crisis Could Crush The Energy Industry
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com