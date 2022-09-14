Biden Is Desperate To Stop A $2 Billion Railway Shutdown

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.85 -0.46 -0.53%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.70 -0.47 -0.50%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.28 -1.23 -1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 8.393 +0.109 +1.32%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 2.451 -0.029 -1.18%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 1 day 86.31 -0.47 -0.54%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.451 -0.029 -1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 93.71 +2.16 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 95.89 +2.06 +2.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.88 -1.74 -1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 288 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.57 -1.82 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.66 -1.57 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.69 -0.80 -1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 min 66.06 -0.47 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 min 89.46 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 min 87.71 -0.47 -0.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 min 84.86 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 min 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 82.86 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 91.81 -0.47 -0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 81.16 -0.47 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 4 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 20 hours Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 6 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 7 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Biden Is Desperate To Stop A $2 Billion Railway Shutdown

Steel Prices Could Be Due For A Rally As Manufacturers Halt Production

Steel Prices Could Be Due For A Rally As Manufacturers Halt Production

Hot rolled coil prices have…

Economists Warn Energy Bill Price Caps Could Lead To Blackouts In UK

Economists Warn Energy Bill Price Caps Could Lead To Blackouts In UK

Economists have warned that UK…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Is Desperate To Stop A $2 Billion Railway Shutdown

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 14, 2022, 1:01 AM CDT

The Biden administration is making preparations for a complete shutdown of the railway system amid failing talks between trade unions and railways.

The negotiations have been going on for more than two years but hit a wall earlier this year, raising the risk of widespread strikes and paralysis for railway transport. Talks continue but a successful outcome remains far from certain.

According to a fresh Reuters report, the shutdown of the U.S. railway system could take place as early as this Friday. This would paralyze close to a third of U.S. cargo shipments, costing the economy some $2 billion.

A system shutdown would also aggravate the inflation situation in the country and interfere with the supply of essential goods such as food and fuels.

The administration has been active in trying to get trade unions and railways to settle on a deal but time is running out.

"The parties continue to negotiate, and last night Secretary Walsh again engaged to push the parties to reach a resolution that averts any shutdown of our rail system," a spokesperson for the Labor Department said, as quoted by Reuters.

"All parties need to stay at the table, bargain in good faith to resolve outstanding issues, and come to an agreement," they added.

Food and fuel supply disruptions are the last thing the administration would want happening so close to the mid-terms, especially after the consistent fall in gasoline prices over the past three months.

There is still hope for a deal. According to Reuters, on Sunday eight of the 12 unions negotiating with the railways had already reached tentative deals for about half of the 115,000 railway workers covered by the talks.

Later today, the Labor Department will host a meeting between the unions and the railways in demonstration of its "sustained engagement and hands-on efforts to encourage the parties to come to a mutually beneficial agreement."

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Unmoved By Large Crude Inventory Build

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com