Kazakhstan Prepares Huge Oil & Gas Lease Tender

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.51 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.40 +0.23 +0.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.29 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 8.376 +0.092 +1.11%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.480 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 1 day 86.31 -0.47 -0.54%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.480 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 93.71 +2.16 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 95.89 +2.06 +2.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.88 -1.74 -1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 288 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.57 -1.82 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.66 -1.57 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.69 -0.80 -1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 66.06 -0.47 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 89.46 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 87.71 -0.47 -0.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 84.86 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 82.86 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 91.81 -0.47 -0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 81.16 -0.47 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Energy Armageddon
  • 5 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 4 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 5 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 6 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 7 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Kazakhstan Prepares Huge Oil & Gas Lease Tender

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

Analysts May Have Overhyped America’s Largest Oil Basin

Analysts had hoped the Permian…

Are Steel Prices Nearing A Bottom?

Are Steel Prices Nearing A Bottom?

Steel prices have continued to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Kazakhstan Prepares Huge Oil & Gas Lease Tender

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 14, 2022, 5:00 AM CDT

Kazakhstan plans to reallocate or sell more than 100 onshore and offshore oil and gas blocks, hoping to find new owners of discovered fields and prospective new discoveries, Upstream reports, citing a government lease auction notice. 

A total of 107 oil and gas exploration blocks are up for grabs, including around two dozen which will be sold or reallocated only to state-owned oil and gas companies, according to a Kazakhstan energy ministry notice cited by Upstream.  

The 107 fields are located both onshore and offshore in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.

Companies are now invited to express readiness to bid for the more than 80 oil and gas blocks not reserved for state-owned entities. Oil and gas blocks that will have received expressions of interest will be put up for bidding for exploration and production licenses in an online auction.

In recent weeks, Kazakhstan has seen a significant drop in its oil production, due to both planned and unplanned maintenance of major oilfields and critical export infrastructure.

Crude oil production in Kazakhstan, which is part of the OPEC+ output deal, plunged by 13% in August from July due to regular maintenance at one giant field and an unplanned halt at another huge oilfield, Reuters reported earlier this week, quoting two sources with knowledge of daily production data.

Excluding condensate, oil production in Kazakhstan dropped to 1.196 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, down from 1.378 million bpd, according to the data cited by Reuters sources.

In early August, the offshore oilfield Kashagan, which pumps more than 300,000 bpd, was shut down after a gas leak was detected on the site.

A few days later, the field operator said that it would partially restart production, and upon completion of repairs and integrity verification, full production would be restored at the facility.

Kazakhstan has also seen reduced volumes of oil exports over the past weeks.

Oil exports from Kazakhstan via the Black Sea terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) were expected to face at least a month of reduced shipments and disrupted loading schedules due to urgent repairs needed at two of the terminal's three Single Point Moorings, the consortium said at the end of August.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Is Desperate To Stop A $2 Billion Railway Shutdown

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025

The Oil Giant Planning To Make Russian Gas Irrelevant By 2025
World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Weighs On Oil Prices
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance

 Alt text

Recycling Could Help Ease The Metals Squeeze

 Alt text

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com