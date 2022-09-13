Oil Prices Unmoved By Large Crude Inventory Build

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 15 mins 87.31 -0.47 -0.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 93.49 -0.51 -0.54%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.28 -1.23 -1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 15 mins 8.284 +0.035 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.480 +0.036 +1.46%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.480 +0.036 +1.46%

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.55 +2.02 +2.26%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.83 +2.69 +2.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 93.62 +2.82 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 288 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.39 +2.52 +2.77%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 95.72 +2.55 +2.74%
Chart Girassol 2 days 95.23 +2.50 +2.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.49 +0.69 +1.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 66.53 +0.99 +1.51%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 89.93 +0.99 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 88.18 +0.99 +1.14%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 85.33 +0.99 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 82.03 +0.99 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 83.33 +0.99 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 92.28 +0.99 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 81.63 +0.99 +1.23%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Oil Prices Unmoved By Large Crude Inventory Build

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 13, 2022, 3:54 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build this week for crude oil of 6.035 million barrels, while analysts predicted a draw of 200,000 barrels.

The build comes as the Department of Energy released a record-setting 8.4 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves in the week ending September 9, leaving the SPR with just 434.1 million barrels.

In the week prior, the API reported a surprise build in crude oil inventories of 3.645 million barrels after analysts had predicted a draw of 733,000 barrels.

WTI fell on Wednesday prior to the data release, with inflation figures in the United States coming in higher than expected, serving as a threat to oil demand. At 12:50 p.m. ET, WTI was trading down $1.34 (-1.53%) on the day at $86.44 per barrel—a roughly $4 per barrel increase on the week. Brent crude was trading down $1.69 (-1.80%) on the day at $92.31—a $4 increase on the week.

U.S. crude oil production data for the week ending September 2 stayed the same at 12.1 million bpd, according to the latest weekly EIA data.  

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories this week of 3.23 million barrels for the week ending September 9, on top of the previous week's 836,000-barrel draw. 

Distillate stocks saw a build of 1.75 million barrels for the week, on top of last week's 1.833-million-barrel increase. 

Cushing inventories were up by 101,000 barrels this week. Last week, the API saw a Cushing decrease of 772,000 barrels. Official EIA Cushing inventory for the week ending September 2 was 24.783 million barrels, down from 25.284 million barrels in the prior week.

Oil prices were still down after the release, with WTI trading at $87.61 (-0.19%) and Brent trading at $93.42 (-0.62%).

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

