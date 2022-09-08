Putin’s Energy Weapon Is Backfiring

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.72 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.49 +0.49 +0.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.76 +1.19 +1.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.954 +0.112 +1.43%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.322 +0.014 +0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 85.68 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.322 +0.014 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 91.50 -2.19 -2.34%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.84 -2.47 -2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.19 -3.18 -3.44%
Graph down Basra Light 283 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.39 -3.93 -4.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.90 -3.62 -3.83%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.33 -4.76 -7.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.69 -4.94 -7.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.09 -4.94 -5.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.34 -4.94 -5.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 79.49 -4.94 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 76.19 -4.94 -6.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.19 -4.94 -6.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.49 -4.94 -5.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 86.44 -4.94 -5.41%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.79 -4.94 -6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 83.51 -6.02 -6.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 95.08 -5.27 -5.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 35 mins Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 mins Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 20 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

EU Debates Proposed $3 Billion Spain-France Gas Pipeline

What’s Happening At Ukraine’s Occupied Nuclear Plant?

What’s Happening At Ukraine’s Occupied Nuclear Plant?

With the final working reactor…

Will Electric Boats Ever Go Mainstream?

Will Electric Boats Ever Go Mainstream?

As electric cars become increasingly…

A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction

A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction

Global maritime trade growth is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Putin’s Energy Weapon Is Backfiring

By The Jamestown Foundation - Sep 08, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • As Russia struggles to maintain its offensive in Ukraine, Putin is attempting to leverage the country’s vast energy influence to squeeze the West. 
  • Putin’s aggressive use of energy exports is bringing more problems for the Russian oil and gas industry, which is already struggling from broken ties with Western partners.
  • With its degraded economy, Russia stands no chance against a determined West and defiant Ukraine in the war of attrition.
Join Our Community

The long-promised Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south has not yet delivered any breakthrough, but it still signifies a critical turning point for the war: Russia cannot hope to win by sticking to the pattern of trench warfare and artillery duels. Some “patriotic” commentators have suggested that the failures of Ukrainian attacks would pave the way for a new Russian offensive toward Mykolaiv and Odesa, but the Kremlin’s high command hardly entertains such strategic fantasies (Svobodnaya pressa, September 3). Russian summer offensive captured Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk through such heavy expenditure of material resources and battalions that little capacity remains for a new push. In contrast, Ukrainian forces have relied more on well-targeted long-distance strikes and exploiting weak points in Russian forces’ porous defenses (Meduza, September 2). Common strategic sense dictates a Russian retreat from the exposed positions to the west of Dnipro River, but political ambitions—undiminished by the exhaustion of military might—demand holding Kherson at any cost. Last week, the Russian Armed Forces started the Vostok 2022 strategic exercises in the Far East. President Vladimir Putin will attend the carefully prepared military show near Vladivostok on September 6 (RIA Novosti, September 2). Overall, the exercises have been heavily reduced in scale compared with Vostok 2018, but the intention is to demonstrate the availability of reserves and resources for a protracted war in Ukraine (Gazeta.ru, September 1). In various parts of the multi-chapter exercises, Russian forces hunted for a hostile submarine in the Sea of Japan (jointly with a squadron of ships from the Chinese navy), repelled an amphibious assault on the Kuril Islands, and intercepted a massive missile attack. These exercises prove Moscow’s readiness to perform more complex tasks than only artillery barrages in the Ukraine theater (Izvestiya, September 3). In reality, however, the volume of expenditure on key assets, particularly long-range missiles, during the six months of heavy fighting exceeds the Russian defense-industrial complex’s capacity to adequately replace the supplies. Additionally, the live performance of Russian forces has turned out to be seriously inferior compared with the choreographed drills—hardly impressing the Kremlin’s Chinese partners, among others (The Insider, August 30).

Russia may want to prove that its military machine can function for many months, if not years, under the pressure of Western sanctions. Still, supply chain breakdown is too obvious, and the increased use of legacy Soviet weapon systems cannot be camouflaged (Riddle Russia, August 19). Moscow’s warnings to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States regarding the risk of becoming party to the conflict if they continue to supply long-range strike weapons to Ukraine are becoming increasingly less credible with every repetition (Rossiiskaya gazeta, August 2).

The only avenue of escalation that Putin appears eager to follow is cutting down energy exports to the European Union, and the indefinite shutdown of the Nord Stream One gas pipeline in late August 2022 is seen as a step that will turn European consumers’ worries into panic (RBC, September 2). The pressure is severe indeed, but instead of begging for a compromise, the EU is persisting with its energy transition away from Russia and preparing to enforce a price cap on Russian oil and gas—a proposition that cuts across an emphatic “red line” in Moscow’s energy policy (Nezavisimaya gazeta, September 1).

Related: Global Energy Employment Bounces Back Above Pre-Covid Levels

The aggressive use of energy exports as a policy instrument brings more problems for the Russian oil and gas industry, already struggling from broken ties with Western partners and service companies (Kommersant, August 30). These problems translate into sharp anxieties among the Russian business elites, which have been punished by personal sanctions (Forbes.ru, September 2). The strange death of Lukoil Vice President Ravil Maganov—whose body was found the morning of September 1 after a fall from a sixth-floor window of a prestigious hospital, further illuminated these issues (The Moscow Times, September 1). It is unclear what “red lines” Lukoil could have crossed (another top manager of this corporation was found dead in May 2022), but rumors in the Kremlin make a connection with the five mysterious deaths of executives from Gazprom-affiliated companies earlier this year (Life.ru, September 1). Billionaires are feeling stressed in Moscow. For example, Ruben Vardanyan opted last week to leave Russia and cancel his Russian citizenship (RBC, September 1).

The stagnant war has curtailed the political influence of the so-called “oligarchs,” but it has granted new privileges and full freedom from responsibility to the enforcers of order in Russia, first of all the Federal Security Service (FSB) (Novayagazeta.eu, September 2). Nobody dared to question the FSB’s conspicuously quick completion of its investigation into the car bomb that claimed the life of Darya Dugina, with the blame placed squarely on the Ukrainian special services (Grani.ru, August 22). In fact, her farther, ultraconservative philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, became an inconvenience for the Kremlin with his claims for dropping the pretense of “special military operation” and mobilizing the country for a total war against Ukraine and the hostile West (Republic.ru, September 2).

It is far easier for the FSB to discipline “patriotic” pundits and bloggers who are disappointed in the absence of a forceful response to the Ukrainian attacks on Crimea than to suppress the real anti-war Russian opposition that gathered at the Free Russia Forum in Vilnius, Lithuania, last week (Svoboda.org, September 1). Labeling popular authors, such as Dmitry Bykov, and rock musicians, such as Andrey Makarevich, as “foreign agents” will not bring back the pressure of fear, lifted more than three decades ago by Mikhail Gorbachev, to whom many thousands of Muscovites bid farewell on September 3 (Meduza, September 3).

For Putin, who opted not to attend the funeral, Gorbachev epitomizes weak leadership resulting in a break-up of the perturbed state. Yet, Putin’s own attempt at executing firm leadership in restoring Russia’s greatness has unleashed a crisis threatening the Russian state’s very existence. Where Gorbachev tried to blaze a trail to a nonviolent future, Putin is charting a course to the “might makes right” past, and his choices in the apparent dead-end have been all bad. After a sequence of setbacks, Putin is afraid to show weakness by making the necessary retreat from Kherson.

With its degraded economy, Russia stands no chance against a determined West and defiant Ukraine in the war of attrition. An escalation by ordering full economic and social mobilization involves the significant risk of a breakdown in Russia’s fragile domestic stability. A nuclear escalation might backfire through asymmetric but hard-hitting US and NATO responses and Chinese disapproval. Like other weak leaders, Putin prefers to postpone hard choices—until it is too late.

By The Jamestown Foundation

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Worrying Indicator Of Looming Oil Demand Destruction
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?

Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com