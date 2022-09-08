How Will China’s New $44 Billion Stimulus Impact Steel Prices?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.81 +0.87 +1.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.54 +0.54 +0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.76 +1.19 +1.33%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.962 +0.120 +1.53%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.322 +0.014 +0.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 85.68 +0.41 +0.48%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.322 +0.014 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 91.50 -2.19 -2.34%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.84 -2.47 -2.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.19 -3.18 -3.44%
Graph down Basra Light 283 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.39 -3.93 -4.26%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.29 -3.50 -3.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.90 -3.62 -3.83%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 99.84 +0.62 +0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.33 -4.76 -7.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 60.69 -4.94 -7.53%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 84.09 -4.94 -5.55%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 82.34 -4.94 -5.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 79.49 -4.94 -5.85%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 76.19 -4.94 -6.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 76.19 -4.94 -6.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 77.49 -4.94 -5.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 86.44 -4.94 -5.41%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 75.79 -4.94 -6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 89.59 -4.69 -4.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 83.51 -6.02 -6.72%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 83.36 -2.67 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 95.08 -5.27 -5.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 25 mins Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 6 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 mins Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 19 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

EU Debates Proposed $3 Billion Spain-France Gas Pipeline

Why Goldman Sachs Is Wrong About Lithium Prices

Why Goldman Sachs Is Wrong About Lithium Prices

Lithium has been one of…

Are Steel Prices Nearing A Bottom?

Are Steel Prices Nearing A Bottom?

Steel prices have continued to…

European Stainless Steel Mills Are Closing Due To Energy Crisis

European Stainless Steel Mills Are Closing Due To Energy Crisis

Stainless steel mills across Europe…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Will China’s New $44 Billion Stimulus Impact Steel Prices?

By Ag Metal Miner - Sep 08, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • China just announced another $4 billion in quotas for infrastructure spending. 
  • Initial reports suggest that the move may give steel and iron ore prices some upward momentum.
  • Steel industry experts are hopeful that steel output will increase in September as the country starts to respond to the government stimulus efforts
Join Our Community

A few days ago, China’s State Council announced more stimulus policies. The new measures included an additional 300 billion yuan ($44 billion) in quotas for infrastructure spending and investments by banks. This was in addition to the 300 billion yuan announced at June-end. However, the only real question regarding the stimuli is looking at everything happening with steel and iron ore prices: will it help? Most initial reports suggest that the move may give impetus to steel and iron ore off-take, both of which are in a months-long slump. However, other reports believe these new stimulus actions might not achieve their goals. More specifically, they won’t generate a renewed interest in construction activity in China. As a result, there won’t be much (if any) of a positive impact on the steel sector.

In 2021, China produced 1.033 billion tons of crude steel. It was the first decline since 2016. Thus far, in 2022, national steel production is down 6.4% year-on-year. The China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute predicted this at the beginning of the year, stating that China’s 2022 output would slow to 1.017 billion tons. This represents a 1.5% decrease from the year before.

Steel and Iron Ore Prices Bouncing Back

Following the recent stimuli announcement, a Bloomberg report stated that China’s raw materials prices, including iron ore prices, had officially steadied. This came after factory activity shrank less than expected in August. Meanwhile, the purchasing managers’ index for steel stayed in contraction, and the pace of its decline narrowed sharply.

Steel industry experts are hopeful that steel output will increase in September as the country starts to respond to the government stimulus efforts, which will hopefully aid iron ore prices. Some Chinese steel mills have already signaled that production is rising and profit margins are back in positive territory.

Related: China Steps Up LNG Sales To Europe As Prices Soar

Indeed, thanks to the June and September stimuli packages, iron ore prices and some steel products are rebounding. For instance, Shanghai steel rebar initiated a recovery recovering its lowest close this year, moving from  3,704 yuan ($539) a ton on July 15 to 4,078 yuan on Aug. 26. Profit margins at steel mills, which were negative in July, returned to positive territory as well. S&P Global Commodity Insights reported a profit of about $50 a ton on rebar in August.

Rebar Also Struggling

Rebar inventories have also dropped. This is also a sign of activity picking up. After all, inventories had gone down in the last nine weeks. They are now about two million tons below the 7.13 million recorded during the same week in 2021.

Earlier this week, iron ore futures, too, rebounded. The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended daytime trade 4% higher at 692 yuan ($99.85) a ton for iron ore prices. On the Singapore Exchange, the iron ore October contract went up 4.5% to $98.75 a ton. These are promising numbers, but it will take time to see the true and full effect of the ongoing stimulus.  

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Energy Transition Could Be Derailed By A Looming Copper Shortage
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?

Will OPEC Cut Oil Output On Labor Day?
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com