Biden Administration Restricts Oil Drilling and Mining in Alaska

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.72 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.99 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.13 -0.28 -0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.793 +0.036 +2.05%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.698 -0.016 -0.58%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.64 -0.54 -0.60%
Chart Mars US 168 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.698 -0.016 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 87.10 -2.36 -2.64%
Graph down Murban 1 day 87.52 -2.80 -3.10%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 83.25 -1.66 -1.96%
Graph down Basra Light 871 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 87.61 -1.84 -2.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.73 -1.64 -1.81%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.30 -1.63 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.64 -0.54 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 324 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 min 68.90 -0.05 -0.07%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 84.25 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 82.50 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 min 78.60 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 min 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 75.30 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 78.35 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 85.30 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 75.70 -0.05 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.68 -2.47 -2.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.92 -2.67 -3.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 90.28 -0.30 -0.33%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.27 -2.67 -3.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.17 -2.67 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.25 -2.50 -3.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.00 -2.50 -3.31%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.86 -2.40 -2.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 35 mins Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 23 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Biden Administration Restricts Oil Drilling and Mining in Alaska

Oil Exports or Carbon Credits: The Global South’s Dilemma

Oil Exports or Carbon Credits: The Global South’s Dilemma

Asking developong nations to stop…

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues to Drop Off

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues to Drop Off

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Biden Administration Restricts Oil Drilling and Mining in Alaska

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 19, 2024, 8:30 AM CDT

The U.S. Administration finalized on Friday a strategy to help protect federal lands, which includes restricting access to drilling and mining in a large part of the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A).

The Public Lands Rule is aimed at helping safeguard the health of America’s public lands by ensuring that the U.S. protects clean water and wildlife habitat, restores land and waters that need it, and makes informed management decisions based on science, data, and Indigenous knowledge, the Interior Department’s the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said.

The finalized rule restricts access to drilling and mining on more than 13 million acres in the NPR-A, as the U.S. Administration proposed last year. The new regulations for the NPR-A “would ensure maximum protection for the more than 13 million acres of Special Areas in the reserve, while supporting subsistence activities for Alaska Native communities,” the Interior said in September when it proposed the rule.

Commenting on the finalization of the rule, U.S. President Joe Biden said today “I am proud that my Administration is taking action to conserve more than 13 million acres in the Western Arctic and to honor the culture, history, and enduring wisdom of Alaska Natives who have lived on and stewarded these lands since time immemorial.”

The rule doesn’t concern existing developments and projects, including the Willow oil project, led by ConocoPhillips, which the Biden Administration approved last year, angering environmentalists and some of the Democrat base.

The oil industry and the leading Republican Senators from Alaska criticized the final rule, arguing that it would adversely affect the state’s revenues and worsen the local business climate.

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) said a day before the expected Interior announcement that “This administration is deliberately undertaking policies to punish Americans and undermine our strengths while continuing to help our adversaries.”

“Tomorrow, they're going to undermine America's national security interests even further by announcing the shutdown of two of the most important energy and critical mineral developments in our country: the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska (NPR-A) and Alaska's Ambler Mining District,” Senator Sullivan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

International Oil Drilling Boosts SLB’s Net Profit in Q1

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

Traders Place Bets On $250 Oil

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Fast-Charging Lithium-Ion Batteries to Accelerate EV Adoption
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com